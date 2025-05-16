Acer Launches Procreator Series Monitors Calman-Verified With Acer Creator Hub Software

Portable monitors and space-saving LED projectors were also announced

TAIPEI, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today unveiled its new ProCreator Series monitors, designed to enhance creative workflows with Calman-verified, high-resolution displays. These monitors feature wide color gamut coverage, up to Delta E<1 color accuracy levels, and the Acer Creator Hub software. Select models come with OLED and touchscreen panels, built-in webcams for conferencing and collaboration, and compatibility with AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro and NVIDIA® G-SYNCTM Compatible technologies[1].

In addition, Acer introduced a range of portable and dual-screen foldable monitors, as well as compact LED projectors, catering to diverse needs and use cases.

Acer ProCreator Monitors

Acer's new ProCreator Series monitors are tailored for professional creators such as animators, photographers, editors, and designers who demand precise color accuracy and stunning visual clarity for creative projects. All models are Calman-verified, ensuring they meet rigorous standards for reliable color performance and consistency across various workflows.

The monitors are equipped with the adaptive Acer Creator Hub software to provide users with greater creative flexibility and convenience. The Color Space function allows them to freely select the color space best suited to their projects, whether it's sRGB for web design, DCI-P3 for cinematic work, or Adobe RGB for photography. The Color Calibrator features fine-tuned colors with multiple profiles available to adjust color temperature, brightness, and color space. With Split Screen functionality, creators can divide and organize their work canvas to maximize multitasking and productivity.

The ProCreator PE320QXT boasts a stunning 6K (6016x3384) resolution, while the ProCreator PE270XT offers an impressive 5K (5120x2880) resolution. Both ProCreator monitors support 99% of the AdobeRGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts, and ensure exceptional color accuracy with Delta E<1. They are VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified, touch-enabled for precise and intuitive controls, and equipped with 8M webcams for real-time collaboration and videoconferencing. They also feature ErgoStand for optimal viewing positions.

The ProCreator PE320QK X monitor provides a 4K UHD (3840x2160) QD-OLED panel with true 10-bit color and dual color gamut support for 99% of the sGRB and DCI-P3 color ranges. It features Delta E<1 color accuracy and VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 400 Certification to ensure great contrast, shadows, and details, plus a 240 Hz refresh rate and low 0.01 ms (PRT) pixel response time for smooth animations. The monitor is also compatible with AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro and NVIDIA® G-SYNCTM Compatible technology to minimize tearing, stuttering, and artifacts.

Compact and portable, the ProCreator PE160WU monitor is a 16-inch OLED display with WQXGA+ (2880x1800) resolution that makes it easy to bring on the go. It supports 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and has a Delta E<2 color accuracy, and a flicker-free 120 Hz refresh rate. It is also compliant with VESA wall mounting standards.

Acer Portable Monitors

The Acer PD163QT and Acer PD243Y E portable monitors with wide viewing angles and dual-screen features are ideal for multi-tasking. Both models have Full HD (1920x1080) resolution and can be folded up to 315° for presenting, reading, and collaborating.

The PD243Y E offers a smooth viewing experience with its 100 Hz flicker-free refresh rate, and the PD163QT features touch capability for intuitive work sessions. These monitors also incorporate Acer VisionCareTM technology to help provide comfort to the eyes during heavy usage periods.

The Acer PM191Q E monitor showcases an ultra-thin, space-saving design and an adjustable kickstand for flexible viewing angles. It also features a Full HD (1920x1080) resolution and can be overclocked to a 100 Hz refresh rate. All three portable monitors are also VESA wall mountable.

Acer Portable Projectors

Acer's new PD1810 projector, encased in an elegant white chassis, delivers 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution, 1,000 ANSI lumens brightness, and achieves an extended 125% Rec. 709 wide color gamut, reproducing brilliant visual details and color contrast even in well-lit venues. Its LED light source produces enhanced color saturation through ColorBoost LED and ColorPurity+ technologies.

It features up to a 240 Hz refresh rate at 1080p resolution[1], with 4.2 ms low input lag and latency for smooth performance, and is HDR10-compatible to present a greater dynamic range of luminosity and brightness. The device can adapt to any space and provide a 100-inch projection from just 2.5 meters of distance with 1.43x digital zoom capabilities. The PD1810 projector's USB Type-C port enables seamless display connectivity[2] to mobile devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, and gaming consoles through a single cable. The HDMI CEC function enables controlling[3] HDMI-sourced devices through just one remote, and powers them off simultaneously when shutting down the projector. Its dual 5W speakers provide a full immersive audiovisual experience, while HDMI audio return allows users to connect external amplifiers and speakers. Plus, an available option in the Acer PD1810ic comes shipped with a wireless dongle accessory that enables cable-free projection[1].

The Acer PD1520s smart projector is even more handy when it comes to having a projector for mobile settings. Weighing at just 1.3 kg and measuring just 53 mm thin, its slim and compact design makes it easy to fit into a bag for effortless transportation. It also uses an LED lighting source and provides 1,200 ANSI lumens of brightness with Full HD (1920x1080) resolution. Featuring a built-in smart system[4], the projector enables users direct access to content, streaming platforms, and video games through popular applications. Wireless projection with screen mirroring[5] and multimedia playback through a USB drive are also available on the PD1520s to showcase content.

The PD1810 projector comes with a football mode function for cinema-like, big-screen projection, and auto ceiling-mount support that can instantly correct orientation based on its position. For added convenience, both the projectors come with auto focus[1], Auto 2D keystone, and 4-corner correction features, making it even more convenient to mount the devices from multiple angles, and eliminating complex installation processes. They also come with up to 30,000 hours of reliable use, which helps in lowering the total cost of ownership. Additionally, the PD1810 is equipped with Acer eco-projection mode for reduced power consumption.

Along with these products, Acer will be showcasing the PD1520Us at COMPUTEX 2025, another portable, ultra-short-throw smart projector, with Full HD resolution, a 100-inch display with 44 cm projection distance, and 2,000 LED lumens. Its compact, 730-gram design can bring enjoyable entertainment to any space and transform any surface into a display.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer ProCreator PE320QXT monitor will be available in EMEA, starting at EUR 1,199, and in China in Q3, starting at RMB 6,999.

The Acer ProCreator PE270XT monitor will be available in EMEA, starting at EUR 899, and in China in Q3, starting at RMB 5,999.

The Acer ProCreator PE320QK X monitor will be available in EMEA, starting at EUR 1,399, and in China in Q3, starting at RMB 8,999.

The Acer ProCreator PE160WU monitor will be available in EMEA, starting at EUR 599.

The Acer PD163QT monitor will be available in EMEA in Q3, starting at EUR 399.

The Acer PD243Y E monitor will be available in EMEA in Q3, starting at EUR 499.

The Acer PM191Q E monitor will be available in EMEA in Q3, starting at EUR 149, and in Australia, starting at AUD 347.

The Acer PD1810 projector will be available in EMEA in 2H'25, starting at EUR 669.

The PD1810ic projector with wireless dongle accessory will be available in EMEA in September, starting at EUR 699.

The Acer PD1520s projector will be available in EMEA in July, starting at EUR 599.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via .

Visit Acer at Computex from May 20-23, 2025, or check out the Acer Computex 2025 Press Kit site to see all announcements.

Monitor Specifications