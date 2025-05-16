Acer Launches Procreator Series Monitors Calman-Verified With Acer Creator Hub Software
|
Product Name
|
Acer ProCreator PE320QXT
|
Panel Specifications
|
Display Size
|
31.5 inches
|
Panel type
|
IPS
|
Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate
|
HDMI: 6,016 x 3,384 @ 60 Hz
DP: 6,016 x 3,384 @ 60 Hz
Type-C: 6,016 x 3,384 @ 60 Hz
|
Glare
|
No
|
Response Time
|
4 ms (GTG)
|
Contrast Ratio
|
100,000,000:1 Max (ACM)
|
Brightness
|
Native: 400 nits, HDR 600 mode
Peak: 600 nits
|
Viewing Angle
|
178° (H), 178° (V)
|
Color gamut
|
Adobe RGB 99%/DCI-P3 99%
|
Colors
|
1.07B
|
Bits
|
8bit+FRC (10bit with dithering)
|
System Specifications
|
Input Signal
|
HDMI (2.1) x2, DisplayPort (1.4), Type-C (90 W), SPK, Audio out, USB 3.2 x2, USB-B (2 up, 2 down, Adjustable webcam 8M/Mic array
|
VESA Wall Mounting
|
100x100 mm
|
Speaker
|
5W x2
|
Power Supply
|
External (C5/C6)
|
Tilt/Swivel/Height Adjustment/Pivot
|
-5°-20° / ±180° / 150mm / NA
|
Product Name
|
Acer ProCreator PE320QK X
|
Panel Specifications
|
Display Size
|
31.5 inches
|
Panel type
|
QD-OLED
|
Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate
|
HDMI: 3,840 x 2,160 @ 240 Hz
DP: 3,840 x 2,160 @ 240 Hz
Type-C: 3,840 x 2,160 @ 240 Hz
|
Glare
|
No
|
Response Time
|
0.01 ms (PRT)
0.1 ms (GTG)
|
Tear Technology
|
AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro
NVIDIA® G-SYNCTM Compatible
|
Contrast Ratio
|
1,500,000:1
|
Brightness
|
Native: 250 nits, HDR 400 mode
Peak: 400 nits
|
Viewing Angle
|
178° (H), 178° (V)
|
Color gamut
|
DCI-P3 99% / sRGB 99%
|
Colors
|
1.07B
|
Bits
|
10bit
|
System Specifications
|
Input Signal
|
HDMI (2.1) x2, DisplayPort (2.1), Type-C (90 W), SPK, Audio out, USB 3.2 x2, USB-B (2 up, 2 down)
|
VESA Wall Mounting
|
100x100 mm
|
Speaker
|
5W x2
|
Power Supply
|
Internal (C13/C14)
|
Tilt/Swivel/Height Adjustment
|
-5°-25° / ±175° / 120mm
|
Product Name
|
Acer ProCreator PE270XT
|
Panel Specifications
|
Display Size
|
27 inches
|
Panel type
|
IPS
|
Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate
|
HDMI: 5,120 x 2,880 @ 30 Hz
DP: 5,120 x 2,880 @ 60 Hz
Type-C: 5,120 x 2,880 @ 60 Hz
|
Glare
|
No
|
Response Time
|
4 ms (GTG)
|
Contrast Ratio
|
100,000,000:1 Max (ACM)
|
Brightness
|
Native: 400 nits, HDR 600 mode
Peak: 600 nits
|
Viewing Angle
|
178° (H), 178° (V)
|
Color gamut
|
Adobe RGB 99%/DCI-P3 99%
|
Colors
|
1.07B
|
Bits
|
8bit+FRC (10bit with dithering)
|
System Specifications
|
Input Signal
|
HDMI (2.1) x2, DisplayPort (1.4), Type-C (90 W), SPK, Audio out, USB 3.2 x2, USB-B (2 up, 2 down, Adjustable webcam 8M/Mic array
|
VESA Wall Mounting
|
100x100 mm
|
Speaker
|
5W x2
|
Power Supply
|
External (C5/C6)
|
Tilt/Swivel/Height Adjustment/Pivot
|
-5°-20° / ±180° / 150mm / NA
|
Product Name
|
Acer ProCreator PE160WU
|
Panel Specifications
|
Display Size
|
16 inches
|
Panel type
|
OLED
|
Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate
|
HDMI: 2,880 x 1,800 @ 120 Hz
Type-C: 2,880 x 1,800 @ 120 Hz
|
Glare
|
No
|
Response Time
|
1 ms (on/off)
|
Tear Technology
|
AdaptiveSync
|
Contrast Ratio
|
100,000,000:1 Max (ACM)
|
Brightness
|
400 nits
|
Viewing Angle
|
170° (H), 170° (V)
|
Color gamut
|
DCI-P3 100%
|
Colors
|
1.07B
|
Bits
|
8bit+FRC (10bit with dithering)
|
System Specifications
|
Input Signal
|
HDMI (2.0), Type-C x2, SPK, Audio out
|
VESA Wall Mounting
|
75x75 mm
|
Speaker
|
1W x2
|
Power Supply
|
Charger (Type-C)
|
Tilt
|
0°-90°
|
Product Name
|
Acer PM191Q E
|
Panel Specifications
|
Display Size
|
18.5 inches
|
Panel type
|
IPS
|
Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate
|
HDMI: 1,920 x 1,080 @ 100 Hz (overclock)
Type-C: 1,920 x 1,080 @ 100 Hz (overclock)
|
Glare
|
No
|
Response Time
|
7 ms (GTG)
|
Contrast Ratio
|
100,000,000:1 Max (ACM)
|
Tear Technology
|
AdaptiveSync
|
Brightness
|
250 nits
|
Viewing Angle
|
178° (H), 178° (V)
|
Color gamut
|
NTSC 72%
|
Colors
|
16.7M
|
Bits
|
8bit
|
System Specifications
|
Input Signal
|
HDMI (1.4), Type-C x2, SPK, Audio out
|
VESA Wall Mounting
|
75x75 mm
|
Speaker
|
1W x2
|
Power Supply
|
External (non-removable plug)
|
Tilt
|
0°- 90°
|
Product Name
|
Acer PD163QT
|
Panel Specifications
|
Display Size
|
15.6 inches
|
Panel type
|
IPS
|
Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate
|
HDMI: 1,920 x 1,080 @ 60 Hz
Type-C: 1,920 x 1,080 @ 60 Hz
|
Glare
|
No
|
Response Time
|
8 ms (GTG)
|
Contrast Ratio
|
800:1 (Native)
|
Brightness
|
250 cd/m2
|
Viewing Angle
|
170° (H), 170° (V)
|
Color gamut
|
NTSC 72%
|
Colors
|
16.7M
|
Bits
|
6bit + FRC
|
System Specifications
|
Input Signal
|
HDMI (1.4), Type-C x2, SPK, Audio out
|
VESA Wall Mounting
|
75x75 mm
|
Speaker
|
2W x2
|
Power Supply
|
Type-C Adapter
|
Tilt
|
0°- 315°
|
Product Name
|
Acer PD243Y E
|
Panel Specifications
|
Display Size
|
23.8 inches
|
Panel type
|
IPS
|
Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate
|
HDMI: 1,920 x 1,080 @ 100 Hz
Type-C: 1,920 x 1,080 @ 100 Hz
|
Glare
|
No
|
Response Time
|
4 ms (GTG)
|
Contrast Ratio
|
1,000:1 (Native)
|
Brightness
|
250 cd/m2
|
Viewing Angle
|
178° (H), 178° (V)
|
Color gamut
|
NTSC 72%
|
Colors
|
16.7M
|
Bits
|
6bit + FRC
|
System Specifications
|
Input Signal
|
HDMI (1.4), Type-C x2, SPK, Audio out
|
VESA Wall Mounting
|
100x100 mm
|
Speaker
|
2W x2
|
Power Supply
|
Type-C Adapter
|
Tilt
|
0°- 315°
Projector Specifications
|
Product Name
|
Acer PD1810
|
|
Projection System
|
DLP
|
Resolution
|
4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)
|
Brightness
|
1,000 ANSI Lumens (Standard)
800 ANSI (Eco), Compliant with ISO 21118 standards
|
Aspect Ratio
|
16:9 (Native)
4:3 (Supported)
|
Contrast Ratio
|
8,000:1
|
Throw Ratio
|
Fixed
|
Projection Lens
|
F = 1.94, f = 11.9 mm
Fixed Zoom & Auto Focus
|
Keystone Correction
|
+ / - 30° (Vertical, Manual, & Auto)
+ / - 30° (Horizontal, Manual, & Auto)
4-corner adjustment
|
Lifespan
|
20,000 Hours (Standard)
30,000 Hours (Eco)
|
Speaker
|
5W x2
|
Noise Level
|
26 dBA (ECO)
|
Input Interface
|
HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2) x2
USB 3.1 Type-C (Display)
|
Output Interface
|
PC audio (3.5mm mini jack)
DC 5V Out (USB Type-A)
|
Dimensions
|
238 x 215.4 x 127.4 mm (9.4 x 8.5 x 5.0 inches)
|
Weight
|
2.4 kg (5.28 lbs)
|
Product Name
|
Acer PD1520s
|
|
Projection System
|
DLP
|
Resolution
|
1080p (1,920 x 1,080)
|
Brightness
|
1,200 ANSI Lumens (Standard)
4,000 LED Lumens, Compliant with ISO 21118 standards
|
Aspect Ratio
|
16:9 (Native)
4:3 (Supported)
|
Contrast Ratio
|
5,000:1
|
Throw Ratio
|
1.2 (75-inches at 2m)
|
Projection Lens
|
F = 3, f = 65 mm
Auto Focus
|
Keystone Correction
|
+ / - 30° (Vertical, Manual, & Auto)
+ / - 25° (Horizontal, Manual, & Auto)
4-corner adjustment
|
Lifespan
|
20,000 Hours (Standard)
30,000 Hours (Eco)
|
Noise Level
|
22 dBA (ECO)
|
Speaker
|
8 W x1
|
Input Interface
|
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 1.4)
USB2.0 Type-A x2 (share output port)
|
Output Interface
|
PC audio (3.5mm mini jack)
DC Out (5V/1A USB2.0 Type-A) x2
|
Smart Specifications
|
AOSP Smart system
RAM 2GB DDR
16 GB eMMC
|
Dimensions
|
210 x 210 x 53 mm (8.3 x 8.3 x 2.0 inches)
|
Weight
|
1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
About Acer
Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 9,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit for more information.
© 2025 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.
|
[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability.
[2] Devices support USB Type-C port function. Please ensure that your USB-C cable and mobile device support DisplayPort Alt Mode to enable successful charging and screen casting functionality
[3] System remote support controlling HDMI devices' keys, includes 4 direction keys, Enter and Back, and shall enable the HDMI CEC function on source device. HDMI CEC remote control pass through (UI navigation), this requires source device's support first, and the function shall be turned on by users manually.
[4] The third-party app installation service is supported by Zeansn, where you can download APPS, such as YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, etc. The pre-loaded apps are from the third-party Zeasn Whale TV app
[5] Additional device must support tranScreen technology.
