Manish Chaudhary Explains Why He Considers Ranbir Kapoor A True ‘Cinematic Superstar’
Reflecting on Kapoor's versatility, Chaudhary explained why he believes the 'Rockstar' actor stands out in today's evolving film landscape. When asked about a past statement where he had predicted Ranbir's rise to superstardom, Manish Chaudhary was quick to reaffirm his belief.
Chaudhary told IANS,“I believe that social media has changed the game entirely. The concept of a purely cinematic superstar isn't what it once was. Back in the day, going to the theatre to watch legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, or Dharmendra felt like witnessing something larger than life. We formed a unique connection with them through the big screen. Today, with actors constantly visible on social media, that aura has faded somewhat. Ranbir, in my opinion, is one of the last true cinematic superstars-along with Shah Rukh Khan. But yes, the star power we once knew has definitely evolved.”
Further, when quizzed on whether he believes Ranbir Kapoor is the last true superstar of Indian cinema, Manish Chaudhary acknowledged that the definition of superstardom has shifted with the rise of social media, making it harder to gauge lasting star power. While he firmly considers Ranbir a superstar in today's landscape, he added that whether he'll be the last of his kind is something only time will reveal.
Manish Chaudhari worked with the 'Animal' actor in the 2009 comedy-drama“Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year,” which featured Ranbir in the titular role.
Speaking about his journey in the industry, Manish Chaudhary shared,“My journey in Bollywood has been very fulfilling. Come June, I'll be completing thirty years in the Hindi film industry. It's been a fantastic and rewarding ride, and I hope to continue for many more years.”
