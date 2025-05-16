Mastech Digital Reports First Quarter 2025 Revenue Growth Of 3%
|
MASTECH DIGITAL, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 24,665
|
|
$ 27,742
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
32,146
|
|
31,443
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
|
7,652
|
|
7,020
|
Total current assets
|
|
64,463
|
|
66,205
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equipment, enterprise software and leasehold improvements, net
|
|
1,932
|
|
1,998
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
3,514
|
|
3,832
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
1,295
|
|
1,298
|
Deferred financing costs, net
|
|
165
|
|
189
|
Deferred compensation, net
|
|
1,375
|
|
-
|
Non-current deposits
|
|
464
|
|
444
|
Goodwill, net of impairment
|
|
27,210
|
|
27,210
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets, net of amortization
|
|
9,658
|
|
10,308
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 1,10,076
|
|
$ 1,11,484
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$ 3,742
|
|
$ 4,683
|
Current portion of operating lease liability
|
|
1,291
|
|
1,265
|
Accrued payroll and related costs
|
|
13,448
|
|
13,750
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
930
|
|
879
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
19,411
|
|
20,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term operating lease liability, less current portion
|
|
2,158
|
|
2,486
|
Long-term severance liability
|
|
1,560
|
|
987
|
Total liabilities
|
|
23,129
|
|
24,050
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
|
|
135
|
|
135
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
39,199
|
|
38,277
|
Retained earnings
|
|
54,378
|
|
55,817
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
(1,880)
|
|
(1,910)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
(4,885)
|
|
(4,885)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
86,947
|
|
87,434
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 1,10,076
|
|
$ 1,11,484
|
MASTECH DIGITAL, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$ 48,317
|
|
$ 46,823
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
35,425
|
|
34,692
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
12,892
|
|
12,131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
14,745
|
|
12,537
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
(1,853)
|
|
(406)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income/(expense), net
|
91
|
|
124
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(1,762)
|
|
(282)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(323)
|
|
(121)
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (1,439)
|
|
$ (161)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ (0.12)
|
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
Diluted
|
$ (0.12)
|
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
11,753
|
|
11,615
|
|
Diluted
|
11,753
|
|
11,615
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MASTECH DIGITAL, INC.
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
|
|
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net Income (Loss)
|
$ (1,439)
|
|
$ (161)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
650
|
|
693
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
895
|
|
550
|
|
|
Severance expense
|
1,409
|
|
-
|
|
|
Income taxes adjustments
|
(759)
|
|
(319)
|
|
Non-GAAP Net Income
|
$ 756
|
|
$ 763
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|
$ (0.12)
|
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
$ 0.06
|
|
$ 0.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Diluted Shares
|
11,753
|
|
11,615
|
|
Non-GAAP Diluted Shares
|
12,096
|
|
11,909
|
MASTECH DIGITAL, INC.
|
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
Data and analytics services
|
$ 8,960
|
|
$ 8,067
|
|
IT staffing services
|
39,357
|
|
38,756
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
$ 48,317
|
|
$ 46,823
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Margin %:
|
|
|
|
|
Data and analytics services
|
44.1 %
|
|
46.4 %
|
|
IT staffing services
|
22.7 %
|
|
21.6 %
|
|
|
Total gross margin %
|
26.7 %
|
|
25.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Operating Income (Loss):
|
|
|
|
|
Data and analytics services
|
$ (128)
|
|
$ (454)
|
|
IT staffing services
|
334
|
|
741
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
206
|
|
287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
(650)
|
|
(693)
|
Severance expense
|
(1,409)
|
|
-
|
Interest expense and other, net
|
91
|
|
124
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
$ (1,762)
|
|
$ (282)
Logo:
