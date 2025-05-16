Ukrainian Delegation Coordinates Positions With Partners Ahead Of Talks With Russians In Istanbul
Andrii Yermak shared this on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.
<script async src=" data-telegram-post="ermaka2022/6231" data-width="100%"></script>
"Together with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, we met with U.S. President's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, U.K. Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell, French President's Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne, and German Chancellor's Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Günter Sautter. We coordinated our positions ahead of the meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul," Yermak said.
He emphasized that Ukraine is ready for peace and a long-term, unconditional ceasefire.
“We are also ready for meetings and negotiations at the highest level. The Ukrainian delegation is in Istanbul today to achieve an unconditional ceasefire - this is our priority,” the Head of the President's Office stressed.
He specifically noted that a key issue is "a direct meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin, who for some reason did not come to Turkey."Read also: Zelensky approves delegation for talks in Istanbul
Earlier it was reported that a trilateral meeting between representatives of Ukraine, Russia, and Türkiye is expected to take place at 12:30. The meetings are being held at the Turkish president's residence in Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 Of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement With $BC Token
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- BTSE Enterprise Solutions To Kick Off BTSE Broker API Hackathon In Dubai
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
CommentsNo comment