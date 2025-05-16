Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Delegation Coordinates Positions With Partners Ahead Of Talks With Russians In Istanbul

Ukrainian Delegation Coordinates Positions With Partners Ahead Of Talks With Russians In Istanbul


2025-05-16 06:03:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak stated that before beginning negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation coordinated its position with advisors to the leaders of partner countries - the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Andrii Yermak shared this on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="ermaka2022/6231" data-width="100%"></script>

"Together with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, we met with U.S. President's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, U.K. Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell, French President's Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne, and German Chancellor's Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Günter Sautter. We coordinated our positions ahead of the meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul," Yermak said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is ready for peace and a long-term, unconditional ceasefire.

“We are also ready for meetings and negotiations at the highest level. The Ukrainian delegation is in Istanbul today to achieve an unconditional ceasefire - this is our priority,” the Head of the President's Office stressed.

He specifically noted that a key issue is "a direct meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin, who for some reason did not come to Turkey."

Read also: Zelensky approves delegation for talks in Istanbul

Earlier it was reported that a trilateral meeting between representatives of Ukraine, Russia, and Türkiye is expected to take place at 12:30. The meetings are being held at the Turkish president's residence in Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul.

MENAFN16052025000193011044ID1109557697

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search