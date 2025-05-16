Swiss International University Issues Warning About Scam Institutions Exploiting Its Name

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates- Swiss International University (SIU) has issued an official warning regarding scam institutions falsely claiming affiliation with the university. SIU clarified that by 2025, it will operate campuses in only seven cities, and any new expansions or campus openings will be formally confirmed through its website, swissuniversity.

Globally recognized for its commitment to delivering high-quality education, SIU has become a target for fraudsters exploiting its reputable name. These scammers mislead prospective students and academic partners by offering false promises such as guaranteed admissions, scholarships, and preferential treatment in exchange for significant sums of money for services that may not exist, or if they do, fall short of SIU's educational standards.

In an official statement, SIU emphasized that it does not authorize any third parties or individuals to represent the university outside its established campuses. Any official information regarding the university's operations, developments, or new office openings will only be disseminated through official channels, including its website and press releases.

“Swiss International University is committed to maintaining the highest standards of education and protecting the integrity of our brand,” said an SIU spokesperson.“We urge anyone contacted by an organization or individual claiming to represent SIU to verify the information on our official website. We are actively addressing the rise in fraudulent impersonations.”

Fraudulent activities have been reported in the UAE and several European countries, where scammers pose as SIU representatives, offering unverifiable guarantees and demanding large upfront payments for services that do not meet SIU's academic quality standards.

Swiss International University, known for its rigorous academic programs and internationally recognized degrees, operates modern campuses that maintain the excellence associated with Swiss education. This warning aims to protect prospective students from falling victim to scammers and to ensure they engage only with the legitimate SIU.

To ensure transparency and protect its reputation, SIU urges the public to exercise caution when dealing with education agencies or representatives claiming to offer SIU services without verification. The university reiterated that all admissions must be processed through official SIU channels. A complete list of accredited SIU campuses in major cities worldwide is available on the official website.

Currently, SIU operates campuses in seven cities: Dubai, Zurich, Bishkek, London, Riga, Lucerne, and Osh. These locations were selected to offer students valuable academic opportunities and promote international cooperation. SIU assured that any announcements regarding new office openings will be made solely through its official website, and all students, stakeholders, and interested parties should verify the legitimacy of such claims before making any financial commitments.

For more information about Swiss International University and its programs, visit the official websit .

