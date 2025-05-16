Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Expecting Overnight Transformation In J & K 'Unrealistic': Farooq Abdullah

Expecting Overnight Transformation In J & K 'Unrealistic': Farooq Abdullah


2025-05-16 03:07:58
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said it is“unrealistic” to expect his party-led government, formed last year, to bring overnight transformation in Jammu and Kashmir as the“developmental setbacks” of the last decade cannot be reversed instantly.

Addressing a gathering at the Reshi Gund area of Kralpora in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the Omar Abdullah-led government has ushered in a transformative era of governance marked by the importance of active citizen engagement in shaping effective governance.

“The government's mandate spans five years, and it is unrealistic to expect a newly formed administration to transform the region overnight. The developmental setbacks our region has endured over the past decade cannot be reversed in mere moments; there is no magic solution,” Abdullah said.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have faced hardships over the last decades and reaffirmed that the government is fully committed to fulfilling all promises made in the party manifesto.

He said through ongoing concerted efforts and active public participation, the NC government has established a clear trajectory aimed at addressing these long-standing challenges.

Read Also Kashmir Will Always Remain Integral Part Of India: Dr Farooq Mehbooba Mufti Accuses Dr Farooq Of 'Implicating' Kashmiris

The NC chief said, despite holding an absolute majority, the government is not resorting to unilateral decision-making.

“On the contrary, there is a strong commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that all voices are heard before policies are formulated. With this collaborative approach, I am confident that our region will regain its momentum. Our citizens will soon experience significant improvements across all fronts,” he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN16052025000215011059ID1109557131

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search