QOC President Reviews Preparations For World Table Tennis Championships Doha 2025


2025-05-16 03:02:17
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani toured Thursday the Lusail Sports Hall, to check on preparations to host the World Table Tennis Championships Doha 2025, which will be held from May 17 to 25.

His Excellency was accompanied during the tour by Khalil Ahmed Al Mohannadi, President of the Qatar, Arab, and Asian Table Tennis Federations, the First Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation, and members of the tournament's organizing committee.

The Lusail Sports Hall is the main hall for the World Table Tennis Championships, hosting the opening ceremony and the tournament's competitions.

640 players will participate, divided into 256 in the singles' competition, 256 in the men's and women's doubles competitions, and 128 in the mixed doubles' competition.

The 20,000-seat Lusail Sports Hall had previously hosted a number of major sporting events, most notably the 2015 World Handball Championship in Doha.

MENAFN16052025000063011010ID1109557096

