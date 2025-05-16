QOC President Reviews Preparations For World Table Tennis Championships Doha 2025
Doha, Qatar: President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani toured Thursday the Lusail Sports Hall, to check on preparations to host the World Table Tennis Championships Doha 2025, which will be held from May 17 to 25.
His Excellency was accompanied during the tour by Khalil Ahmed Al Mohannadi, President of the Qatar, Arab, and Asian Table Tennis Federations, the First Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation, and members of the tournament's organizing committee.
The Lusail Sports Hall is the main hall for the World Table Tennis Championships, hosting the opening ceremony and the tournament's competitions.Read Also
-
Fraser-Pryce admits family balance hard to maintain
Qatar table tennis players eye strong show at Worlds
QAF ready to host world's best at Doha Diamond League
640 players will participate, divided into 256 in the singles' competition, 256 in the men's and women's doubles competitions, and 128 in the mixed doubles' competition.
The 20,000-seat Lusail Sports Hall had previously hosted a number of major sporting events, most notably the 2015 World Handball Championship in Doha.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment