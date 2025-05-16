Global Resume Parsing Software Market To Reach $43.20 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 16.4%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Resume Parsing Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The resume parsing software market size has grown rapidly in recent years. The market was valued at $20.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to amass $23.54 billion by 2025, showcasing an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.6%. The factors that propelled this rapid expansion encompass increasing demand for automated recruitment processes, growth in adoption of cloud-based solutions for data accessibility, a surge in online job applications, and the growing use of data analytics for informed recruitment decisions.

Where Is The Resume Parsing Software Market Headed In The Future?

Moreover, the enhancements in efficiency and capabilities we've observed lately have prominently contributed to market growth in the historical period. In addition, the market size is touted to clock in at an astounding CAGR of 16.4%, reaching $43.20 billion by 2029.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What's Fueling The Growth Of The Resume Parsing Software Market?

The rapid growth during the forecast period can be credited to several factors. The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for agile and efficient hiring processes and the rising need for predictive analytics applications in the hiring process. The ever-expanding focus on diversity and inclusion, as well as the increasing emphasis on soft skills assessment, have further kindled the market's rapid growth.

Personalized candidate experiences are now more crucial than ever, marking yet another determinant for the rise of the resume parsing software market. On the technological front, positioning once again proves pivotal; advancements in artificial intelligence AI and machine learning, integration with progressive applicant tracking systems, advancements in natural language processing, real-time parsing capabilities, as well as the integration of social media profile parsing promise a mighty leap for the industry in the coming years.

Who are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Resume Parsing Software Market?

The resume parsing software market garners participation from numerous influential companies spanning globally. Boasting of companies such as Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Bullhorn Inc., Affinda Pty Ltd., and Textkernel B.V., the market dynamics are always subject to remarkable shifts and improvements. Other participants worth mentioning include DaXtra Technologies Ltd., Zappyhire, Top Echelon, RChilli Inc., Parseur, TimeTrex, and CVViZ Softwares Private Limited.

Several other companies like Klippa App B.V., Aimanack Company Limited, Magical API Inc., Recruit CRM Pvt. Ltd., Talentrackr Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and Newton all share the ambition to further the cause of the resume parsing software market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



How is the Resume Parsing Software Market Segmented?

The resume parsing software market manifests itself in several forms, segmented by

1 Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

2 Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises SMEs

3 Application: Recruitment And Staffing, Applicant Tracking Systems ATS, Talent Management

Further subsegmentation is as follows:

1 Cloud-Based: Public Cloud Deployment, Private Cloud Deployment, Hybrid Cloud Deployment

2 On-Premises: Enterprise-Level On-Premises Deployment, Small & Medium Business SMB On-Premises Deployment, Customized On-Premises Deployment

How is the Resume Parsing Software Market Divided Geographically?

North America was the dominator in the resume parsing software market in 2024. However, the fortune's wheel is turning, and Asia-Pacific will soon claim the title of the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Other regions mapped in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Browse For More Similar Reports-

Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Global Market Report 2025



Business Analytics & Enterprise Software Global Market Report 2025



Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a solid reputation for delivering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Equipped with 1,500,000 datasets, our in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders will keep you ahead of the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.