Introducing SHEGLAM Hydroslime Primer, Skincare Meets Playful Prep
At first touch, it's unlike anything else in your routine. A jelly-slime texture that snaps back into shape, cools on contact, and glides fluently across the skin. But beyond the bounce is a formula designed to work overtime. Packed with hyaluronic acid, peptides and algae extract, it delivers up to 24 hours of hydration while visibly plumping and smoothing the skin. It preps your canvas for whatever comes next, whether that's a full face or just a fresh glow, with a dewy finish that looks lit from within.
But hydration is just one half of the story. What sets the SHEGLAM HydroSlime apart is its grip. The formula creates a barely-there, breathable film that holds onto makeup without dulling your skin's natural radiance. Think longevity without the flatness, dew without the slip.
It's skincare-meets-makeup in a texture that's equal parts satisfying and high-performing. And true to SHEGLAM's signature style, it brings a sense of joy to every step. Inspired by the nostalgic appeal of slime but reimagined with purpose, SHEGLAM HydroSlime combines hydration, staying power, and glow in one smart, skin-loving formula.
The SHEGLAM HydroSlime Primer is available now online at
