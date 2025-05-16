China's Strategic Pivot Paying Off In South Caucasus

MENAFN - Asia Times) Western powers have, by and large, failed constructively to engage Azerbaijan following its restoration of integral territorial sovereignty. Filling the gap, China has been deepening its influence in the country while extending its reach into Georgia and even Armenia.

Beijing has been ramping up investments in the region's digital infrastructure and financing energy projects. At the same time, powers such as Turkey, Kazakhstan and the Gulf states have been raising their stakes in this strategic crossroads region.

Western actors have only recently begun to try to address the results of their failure to adjust their regional approaches after the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

In this context, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev's April 2025 visit to Beijing marked a turning point in China's engagement with the South Caucasus. This has now culminated in the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP), which represents the highest level of bilateral cooperation in the Chinese diplomatic hierarchy.

This upgrade builds on momentum since 2022, when the two sides formalized a strategic partnership at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. Already, in 2024, bilateral trade reached US$3.74 billion, an increase of 20.7% over 2023, making China Azerbaijan's fourth-largest trading partner.

Now elevated to comprehensive status, the relationship reflects alignment between China's Belt and Road Initiative and Azerbaijan's development strategies, including the“Silk Road Revival” and 2030 Socio-Economic Development plans. Beijing no longer treats the South Caucasus as a passive corridor but considers it an active node in trans-Caspian and trans-Eurasian integration.

The joint statement issued by Aliyev and China's President Xi Jinping outlines broad cooperation in renewable energy, digitalization, intellectual property and aerospace, while giving primacy to transport and logistics.

Agreements also target joint projects in petrochemicals, metallurgy, automobiles and machinery. China will thus enter key Azerbaijani industrial sectors, complementing Baku's push to diversify its economy beyond hydrocarbon fuels.

The vacuum in Western strategy following the 2020 Second Karabakh War enabled China's rising presence in the South Caucasus. After Azerbaijan's victory over Armenia and the Russia-brokered ceasefire, the traditional Western-led peace process (the OSCE Minsk Group) was effectively sidelined.

Although Washington and Brussels sought separately to mediate talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and had some constructive successes in this, they failed to formulate a bold regional vision at a time when the geopolitical landscape was shifting.

Western engagement in the South Caucasus began to shift only in 2022, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine redrew the strategic map. The European Union launched mediation summits in Brussels and deployed a border monitoring mission to Armenia in 2023 – which, rather than de-escalating tensions, has occasionally had the opposite effect.

The United States, meanwhile, stepped up its attention by 2023–2024: Secretary of State Antony Blinken convened trilateral meetings, and a special envoy for the region was appointed. Yet these efforts often lagged behind regional developments.

Facing no such constraints, China pressed ahead with a disciplined economic agenda that expanded its footprint through logistics, digital infrastructure and energy financing.

As Yerevan's disenchantment with Moscow deepened, the United States and France began adjusting their posture more definitely tilting toward Armenia. Political backing increased, and discussions of security assistance gained momentum. France became the largest arms supplier to Armenia as Russian sales nearly collapsed.