Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Set To Surge As New Research Unveils Breakthrough Treatments Delveinsight

The dynamics of the eosinophilic esophagitis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as APT-1011 (Ellodi Pharmaceuticals), tezepelumab (AstraZeneca,) and ESO-101 (EsoCap) during the forecast period (2024–2034).

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is a multifaceted disease marked by diverse clinical features, including variations in age of onset, symptoms, disease progression, comorbid conditions, and treatment responses. Although diagnosing and managing EoE remains challenging, both clinical and experimental studies consistently support that the disease is primarily driven by a CD4+ T helper type 2 (Th2) allergic inflammatory reaction to food allergens in the esophageal lining. In 2023, around 800,000 prevalent cases of EoE were diagnosed across the 7MM, with this number projected to grow at a moderate CAGR through 2034.

Current eosinophilic esophagitis treatment guidelines include dietary modifications, medications, and endoscopic procedures. Among pharmacological options, proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and corticosteroids are commonly used, though they are frequently associated with high relapse rates. The market holds limited approved eosinophilic esophagitis medications such as DUPIXENT (dupilumab) and JORVEZA (budesonide).

DUPIXENT (dupilumab) is a human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that blocks IL-4 and IL-13 signaling by targeting the IL-4Rα subunit, which is common to both IL-4 and IL-13 receptor complexes. In May 2022, the U.S. FDA approved DUPIXENT for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older who weigh at least 40 kilograms (88 pounds). More recently, in January 2024, the FDA expanded its indication to include children as young as 1 year old with EoE. DUPIXENT eosinophilic esophagitis received Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) from the FDA in September 2020 for treating EoE in patients aged 12 and older. DUPIXENT eosinophilic esophagitis was developed using Regeneron's VelocImmune technology and has been co-developed with Sanofi since 2007.

JORVEZA (budesonide) , developed by Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH , is a non-halogenated glucocorticoid that exerts its primary anti-inflammatory effect through activation of the glucocorticoid receptor. In January 2018, JORVEZA received marketing authorization for treating EoE in adults over 18 years old. It also holds orphan drug designation. For acute treatment, the recommended dosage is two 1 mg tablets taken twice daily.

Despite the recent FDA and EMA approvals of two eosinophilic esophagitis medications, effective curative options remain limited. Concerns around the safety and efficacy profiles of these newly approved drugs, along with the lack of standardized dosing guidelines, often deter gastroenterologists from incorporating them into routine clinical practice.

The emerging eosinophilic esophagitis treatment landscape consists of tezepelumab (AstraZeneca), APT-1011 (Ellodi Pharmaceutical), ESO-101 (EsoCap), and others. The eosinophilic esophagitis market presents a wide opportunity for these players to capitalize on the untapped eosinophilic esophagitis drugs market.

APT-1011 is an innovative oral formulation of fluticasone that utilizes Adare's proprietary AdvaTab technology, enabling targeted topical delivery to the esophagus. It has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by both the FDA and EMA, along with Fast Track Designation (FTD) from the FDA. These regulatory designations were based on clinical data demonstrating histological remission and symptom improvement following a 12-week induction phase, as well as the sustained maintenance of these benefits. Following the successful completion of the FLUTE 1 (Phase IIb) and FLUTE 2 (Phase III) studies, the company has initiated FLUTE 3, a second ongoing Phase III trial.

TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab) is a potentially first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that targets thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a key cytokine that initiates multiple inflammatory pathways. It has also received ODD from the FDA for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis. The drug is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial (CROSSING) to assess its efficacy and safety in EoE patients.

ESO-101 is a novel, esophagus-targeted formulation of mometasone furoate, designed to enhance mucosal contact and maximize drug deposition in the esophagus. It holds promise for delivering meaningful clinical improvements in EoE patients. ESO-101 has received ODD from the FDA and has successfully completed a Phase II trial in EoE, with results already published.

The anticipated launch of these emerging eosinophilic esophagitis treatments are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the eosinophilic esophagitis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight estimates that the market size for eosinophilic esophagitis in the 7MM is expected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2023 at a significant CAGR by 2034. This expansion across the 7MM will be due to the rising awareness of the disease and incremental healthcare spending across the world, which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

DelveInsight's latest published market report titled Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 will help you to discover which market leader is going to capture the largest market share. The report provides comprehensive insights into the eosinophilic esophagitis country-specific treatment guidelines, patient pool analysis, and epidemiology forecast to help understand the key opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential. The eosinophilic esophagitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalence of EoE

Age-specific Cases of EoE Gender-specific Cases of EoE

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM eosinophilic esophagitis market. Highlights include:



10-year Forecast

7MM Analysis

Epidemiology-based Market Forecasting

Historical and Forecasted Market Analysis upto 2034

Emerging Drug Market Uptake

Peak Sales Analysis

Key Cross Competition Analysis

Industry Expert's Opinion Access and Reimbursement

