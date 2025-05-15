Biohackers World Conference & Expo Comes To Chicago, Exploring The Future Of Health And Human Performance

Biohackers World Conference Chicago 2025

Discover the latest in health tech, performance tools, and longevity science at Chicago's two-day event on wellness, biohacking, and human optimization.

- Olia Chernova, COO and Co-founder of Biohackers WorldCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Biohackers World , a growing conference and expo exploring the intersection of science, technology, and wellness, will host its next event in Chicago this summer. Taking place July 26–27 at Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, the two-day event will bring together thought leaders, biohacking experts, wellness researchers, health tech innovators, and individuals interested in exploring how to improve energy, focus, and longevity through emerging science and tools.With nearly 1,000 attendees expected, the conference will feature over 30 expert speakers and up to 40 health and wellness exhibitors. A wide range of topics will be explored, including personalized detox strategies based on genetic testing, quantum energy solutions for health optimization, cellular-level healing, biomarker testing, EMF resilience, neuro-performance, precision nutrition, and the use of AI in non-invasive health diagnostics. Keynotes and panel discussions will be led by doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and practitioners.The Expo Hall will include interactive demonstrations of health tools, ranging from advanced supplements and light therapy devices to nervous system trackers and performance optimization tech. The aim is not just discovery, but connection: between the public, experts, and companies pushing wellness into new territory.The conference is sponsored by Leela Quantum Tech and supported by a range of wellness brands focused on health, recovery, and human potential.Chicago marks the next stop on a growing national tour, with past events in cities like Los Angeles, Miami, and Austin, drawing broad interest across healthcare, fitness, and consumer tech communities.More info and tickets at:

