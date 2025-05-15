ROSHN Group Participates In Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum To Showcase National Growth And Strategic Opportunities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia's leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, participated in the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum in Riyadh. The forum brought together leaders, decision-makers, investors, and executives from some of the world's most prominent companies to explore strategic partnership opportunities and shape a new era of collaboration.

Through its participation, ROSHN Group highlighted its role in driving Saudi Arabia's urban transformation. With a real estate portfolio exceeding 200 million square meters across the Kingdom, ROSHN Group is developing large-scale, integrated, mixed-use projects that contribute to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in regard to increasing homeownership to 70% by 2030, enhancing quality of life, diversifying the local economy, and setting new benchmarks for sustainable urban development.

ROSHN Group presented a wide range of investment opportunities across its projects, The forum also served as a strategic platform to enhance collaboration among key stakeholders across multiple sectors, including construction and infrastructure partnerships and investments in key sectors such as retail, hospitality, healthcare, education, transport & logistics, sports, technology and entertainment. This includes iconic destinations such as MARAFY in northern Jeddah and ROSHN Stadium, one of the selected venues set to host matches during the FIFA World Cup 2034, located in the southwest of Riyadh, alongside a growing portfolio of integrated developments across the central, western, and eastern regions of the Kingdom.

Dr. Khaled Johar, Acting CEO of ROSHN Group, states:“We are proud to participate in the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum and to showcase the scale of ROSHN Group's developments and the diversity of investment opportunities we offer across the Kingdom. Our projects reflect a national vision, generating sustainable economic impact, enabling global partnerships, and advancing the core objectives of Vision 2030. This forum represents a key step in fostering strategic collaboration and long-term growth.“

These developments are shaped through an integrated approach that prioritizes innovation, sustainability, and the ambition to elevate quality of life. Each project features advanced infrastructure, high sustainability standards, and human-focused design. ROSHN Group is committed to integrating infrastructure, technology, and public realm planning to create a new model of integrated urban communities, designed to adapt to change and meet both community needs and national development priorities.

The Group also plays a pivotal role in fostering economic growth and diversification in line with Vision 2030. Through its strategic collaboration with international and national partners, ROSHN Group enables the localization of manufacturing and services within the Kingdom, strengthens national supply chains, and supports the development of a more competitive, self-sustaining economy. The Group is advancing further supply chain innovation in collaboration with leading firms in property technology, infrastructure design, and other areas.