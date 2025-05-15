Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CBD Signs Three Strategic Mous At Dubai Fintech Summit, Reinforcing Its Digital-By-Design Banking Outlook

2025-05-15 03:15:18
  • A strategic partner to the Summit, the bank has entered agreements with TCS, Nexthink, and CODE 81, to unlock new and improved customer and employee experiences.
  • CBD also participated in multiple panel discussions at the Summit, discussing bank-fintech collaboration, themes shaping the future of banking and more.
  • Ahead of the Summit, CBD hosted the GCC Fintech World Cup Qualifier, where top startups competed for a place in the global finals.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates,May 2025: Commercial Bank of Dubai, a leading financial institution in the UAE, has signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) this week at the Dubai FinTech Summit. The agreements, made with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Nexthink, and CODE81, are well in line with CBD's commitment to making everyday banking effortless and simple through thoughtful innovation. The signings were witnessed by several CBD representatives at the Summit, alongside partner signatories. The first MoU was signed with Nexthink by Sultan Ahmed AlMahmood, Chief Human Resource Officer at CBD and Gireesh Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer at Nexthink. The agreement focuses on enhancing the employee experience through advanced digital workplace analytics and proactive IT service management. The second agreement was signed with CODE81 by Helen Brewster, Head of Transformation and Business Management at CBD; and Nader Paslar, General Manager at CODE81. This strategic partnership aims to accelerate CBD's data and analytics capabilities across the bank, supporting its ongoing data-driven transformation journey. The third MoU was signed with TCS by Thomas Cherian, Chief Information Officer at CBDand Sumanta Roy, President & Regional Head – Middle East and Africa at TCS. Celebrating ten years of partnership, this agreement reinforces CBD's collaboration with TCS in technology service operations and sets the stage for future innovation. Dr Bernd Van Linder, Chief Executive Officer at CBD, commented:“At CBD, we believe technology must ultimately serve and benefit the customer and our latest partnership agreements reflect our ongoing commitment to enable meaningful innovation in banking. For over 50 years, we have been proud to grow alongside the UAE, and today, we continue to invest in partnerships that allow us to lead in digital transformation, aligning with the UAE's vision for a future-proof and globally competitive economy.” On the opening day of the summit, CBD's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bernd van Linder participated in a panel titled,“The next financial frontier: navigating the tech-driven economy,” Dr. van Linder discussed how technology can be leveraged as a means to deliver superior customer experiences. He stressed the bank's partnership-driven approach to innovation, citing fintech collaborations and CBD's Digital Factory at DIFC as key enablers of transformation. Dr. van Linder also highlighted how AI and GenAI are moving from theory to real-time application, unlocking new possibilities across the sector. He further argued on the need to equip people with the right skills and data foundation to ensure meaningful adoption. Vladislavs Mironovs, Chief Digital Officer lead a panel about“Open finance, open possibilities: Redefining financial innovation and inclusion globally,”. He explored how collaboration is central to realising the full potential of open finance. He outlined a vision where banks serve as infrastructure builders, fintechs act as innovation partners, and regulators play an active role in bringing all parties together. Mironovs emphasised that customer needs must remain at the center of this transformation, as consumers are ready to share data when it results in tangible benefits such as enhanced credit scoring and seamless payments. He concluded that the faster the ecosystem connects, the faster value can be delivered. Hamayoun Khan, Head of Transaction Banking, led a fireside chat with the CEO of Haifin, an e& enterprise company,“Reimagining Bank Guarantees: Digitising Trust, Scaling Impact,” the chat focused on the increasing need to digitise trade instruments and scale impact across the financial ecosystem. CBD has participated in the Dubai FinTech Summit for the third consecutive year, as a strategic partner and the exclusive sponsor of the VIP Lounge. This continued presence underscores the Bank's long-standing commitment to driving innovation in the financial sector. Ahead of this year's event, CBD also hosted the GCC Fintech World Cup Qualifier, where top startups competed for a place in the global finals. By hosting the qualifier and taking part in the jury, CBD reaffirms its dedication to nurturing the next generation of talent and entrepreneurship. These initiatives further highlight CBD's alignment with the D33 agenda and the UAE's national goal of building a globally competitive, innovation-led economy.

