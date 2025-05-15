Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Ambassador To Sweden Discusses Relations With Senior Swedish Mnister

2025-05-15 03:03:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Sweden Mohammad Hayati has recently met with Swedish Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dag Hartelius to discuss the strong bilateral relations between Kuwait and Sweden, with the 60th anniversary of these ties falling this year. The meeting at the Swedish Foreign Ministry focused on enhancing cooperation in various fields, including economy and culture, and emphasized the importance of mutual visits and events.
During their discussion, the two sides addressed regional and international issues, highlighting Kuwait's commitment to resolving conflicts through peaceful dialogue to promote stability.
A notable topic was the successful economic partnership with OK Q8, a Swedish energy company that has established a prominent presence in Kuwait.
Ambassador Hayati expressed Kuwait's desire to leverage Swedish expertise in innovation, technology, and cybersecurity to attract more specialized international companies and investors.
For his part, Hartelius acknowledged the success of Swedish companies in Kuwait and reiterated the potential for further economic collaboration.
The meeting included representatives from various sectors, underscoring a collective interest in expanding ties between the two countries. (end)
