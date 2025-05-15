403
GCC Ministers Meet Discusses Implementing Unified Gulf Building Code
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated Thursday in the 28th ministerial meeting of the GCC Ministers of Municipal Affairs, hosted by the State of Kuwait.
HE the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.
The meeting comes within the framework of strengthening joint Gulf action in municipal areas, intensifying efforts to advance urban development, and achieving integration in relevant legislation and regulations among GCC states. The ministers discussed a number of significant topics, especially improving the urban environment, implementing the unified Gulf building code, and developing municipal oversight mechanisms. They also discussed the conditions and mechanisms for classifying contractors in the Gulf states.
The meeting also discussed the joint gulf municipal action plan for 2024-2030, including specific initiatives in the areas of strategic urban planning, sustainable urban development, and improving the quality of municipal services.
In addition, the meeting discussed the 6th GCC Municipal Work Award, joint training programs and workshops, and ways to highlight the efforts of Gulf municipal work in regional and international forums.
The ministers also addressed the importance of signing cooperation agreements with specialized international and regional organizations, with the aim of supporting and developing municipal work and benefiting from the best international experiences and practices.
Qatar's participation in this meeting reflects its continued commitment to strengthening the Gulf integration process in municipal areas and contributing to the development of an integrated urban environment that achieves sustainable development goals and enhances the quality of life in Gulf cities.
