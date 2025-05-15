SHAW-ROSS INTERNATIONAL IMPORTERS EXPANDS BOURBON PORTFOLIO WITH SMOKE WAGON

Partnership expands Shaw-Ross's presence in the American whiskey market with one of the category's fastest-growing brands

MIAMI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaw-Ross International Importers ("Shaw-Ross") is proud to announce a new partnership with Smoke Wagon Bourbon , a fast-rising name in the American whiskey space. Known for its bold high-rye mash bill, non-chill filtration, and fruit-forward profile, Smoke Wagon delivers a distinctive and approachable bourbon experience. The brand has earned critical acclaim for its balance of complexity, quality, and value, positioning it as a favorite among both seasoned bourbon enthusiasts and casual drinkers.

Founded by Aaron Chepenik and Jonathan Hensleigh, Smoke Wagon traces its roots back to 2010 when the duo launched Silver Dollar Vodka with a mission to craft a premium, affordable American spirit. Their bourbon journey began in 2012 after visiting the historic Seagram's Distillery in Indiana (now MGPI), where they sourced a high-rye mash bill that would later become the foundation of Smoke Wagon. In 2016, their first bourbon expression-Smoke Wagon Small Batch-earned a Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and quickly gained a loyal following. Today, Nevada H&C Distilling Co., based in Las Vegas, produces four bourbon and three rye expressions, in addition to Silver Dollar Vodka.

"We are thrilled to welcome Smoke Wagon to the Shaw-Ross portfolio-they are quickly becoming a standout in American whiskey, offering not only an exceptional product lineup but also a compelling story," said Scott Jove, President of Shaw-Ross. "As momentum builds across the bourbon category, Smoke Wagon stands out for its authenticity, consumer appeal, and storytelling potential. With a strong foundation and a loyal base, we see exciting opportunities to drive growth through brand experiences, market activation, and strategic distribution nationwide."

Shaw-Ross will oversee national distribution of Smoke Wagon's four core bourbon expressions: Straight ($29.99), Desert Colt ($39.99), Small Batch ($59.99), and Uncut Unfiltered ($79.99). These expressions reflect Smoke Wagon's signature style-high-rye mash bills, non-chill filtration, and expertly balanced flavor profiles-positioning the brand across multiple price points while maintaining a premium appeal.

"Shaw-Ross is a trusted partner with a proven track record of elevating premium spirits," said Aaron Chepenik, Founder and Master Distiller of Smoke Wagon. "It's pretty incredible to be able to go from no sales team to a sales team with full national coverage, almost instantly. I'm excited to work with them to grow our reach and share the Smoke Wagon story with new audiences across the country."

As one of the nation's largest wine and spirits importers, Shaw-Ross is recognized for representing category-leading luxury brands, both domestic and international. Their personalized, hands-on marketing approach and strategic execution have helped build some of the industry's most respected names. The addition of Smoke Wagon underscores Shaw-Ross's commitment to investing in high-growth spirits categories, particularly within the booming American whiskey market.

Smoke Wagon is a Las Vegas-based bourbon brand founded by Aaron Chepenik and Jonathan Hensleigh. Launched in 2016, the brand is known for its high-rye mash bill, non-chill filtration, and expertly blended expressions ranging from accessible to ultra-premium. It is produced by Nevada H&C Distilling Co.

About Shaw-Ross International Imports

Founded in 1968 as a boutique wine and spirit importer representing several brands, Shaw-Ross is one of the nation's leading importers. The team represents over thirty suppliers worldwide, whose brands enjoy full national distribution through a network of outstanding wholesalers.

