Festool Launches First Cordless Sander With Integrated Light, Enhancing Precision On The Jobsite

New Cordless Offerings & Accessories Provide Complete Freedom for Every Phase of the Project

LEBANON, Ind., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Festool , a leader in innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions, today announced the first-of-its kind Cordless Random Orbit Sander with integrated LED lights, the ETCS 2 125/150. The next-generation sander, new accessories, and limited-edition offerings deliver powerful and portable solutions for professional tradespeople.

"We developed this new line-up of products with one goal: to simplify the tools professionals need to bring on the job," said Rick Bush, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Festool. "The Cordless Random Orbit Sander solves two common jobsite challenges – poor visibility and limited mobility – without compromising on power or quality. Paired with our new accessories, these products are designed to elevate how professionals navigate the jobsite from beginning to end."

ETSC 2 125/150 Cordless Random Orbit Sander: Light the Way to a Better Finish

The first battery-powered, one-handed random orbit sander with an integrated light gives users a clear view of the surface, making it easy to spot uneven areas. The built-in LED light is customizable with three modes: full brightness, 50% dimmed, or off. Features include:



No Cords, No Limits: Designed for virtually dust-free sanding, anywhere. The ETSC 2 features a dust collection bag to help keep the workspace clean while providing complete freedom of movement. It offers hassle-free sanding with no suction hose to slow down the work.

Low-Profile Comfort: The sander is designed to fit comfortably in a user's hand. For flat surfaces or overhead work, the optimized ergonomics let users work close to the surface or in tight spaces without compromising on control. Built-in vibration protection helps to reduce fatigue so users can work longer with less strain. Seamless Compatibility, Secure Protection: It's powered by a 4.0 Ah battery to deliver fast results and is compatible with 18V cordless tools and chargers. The specially designed Protector ensures quick, precise sanding near edges while helping to prevent damage.

Systainer Accessory Sets: Speed and Confidence Across Applications

The new Systainer Accessory sets are designed for compact organization and populated with high-performance options for the shop and jobsite:



Forstner Drill Bit Set: A five-piece set for Festool cordless drills.

Ratchet Set: Includes 19 different bit inserts and 2 bit extensions, plus various adapters and extensions. Anchor Set: Designed for the Systainer Rack, the anchor set includes various sizes of DuoPower anchors and DuoBlade plasterboard anchors.

Integrated Enhancements: Flawless Surfaces & Added Cleanliness



RD-CT Dust Extractor Wheel Covers: The new accessory for Dust Extractors (CT 26/36/48) provides added protection for delicate surfaces. Users can quickly add to the wheels without impacting the maneuverability of the tool. GRANAT Starter Set: The latest GRANAT starter set offers a selection of abrasives to cover all Festool 5" (D125) sanders.

100-Year Limited Editions: Sparking the Next Century of Innovation

Celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2025, Festool is launching several limited edition products of fan favorites like the TS 60 K, TSC 55, and FS 1400 Guide Rail. The limited edition TS 60 K and TSC 55 come housed in a one-of-a-kind blue 100th Anniversary Systainer, complete with GHS 25 Ear protection. The limited edition of the FS 1400 Guide Rail features a special blue design and unique 100-year logo.

Pricing & Availability

Starting June 12, 2025, the ETSC 2 125 (577735) will be available starting at $399. The ETSC 2 150 (577725) will be available starting at $499. The Forstner Drill Bit Set (578110), Ratchet Set (578112), and Anchor Set (578113) will be available at $189, $169, and $99, respectively. The RD-CT 26 – 36 Wheel Covers (578161) will be available for $65. The GRANAT Starter Set (578668) will be available at $59. The 100th anniversary TS 60 K (578218) will be available at $799, the TSC 55 (578231) will be available at $799, and the FS 1400 Guide Rail (578246) will be available at $155. Limited Edition products are available as supplies last at participating dealers.

For more information, please visit: .

About Festool

For 100 years, Festool has been at the forefront of developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions. In 2025, the Company celebrates 100 years of redefining what's possible with systems-based power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool has built its legacy on the mission, "Built Better To Build Better." This drives the Company to create products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter...better. Join Festool as it looks ahead to the next 100 years of innovation. To learn more, visit: .

Festool USA is based in Lebanon, Indiana. For more information, visit or .

SOURCE Festool USA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED