1800 Tequila Showcases Its Award-Winning Credentials In New Obsessed With Taste Campaign

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1800® Tequila, the world's most awarded tequila brand1, is bringing its relentless pursuit of taste to life in a new campaign, "Obsessed with Taste." In collaboration with Handshake Speakeasy, recently crowned, for the second time in a row, the Best Bar in North America for 2025, 1800 Tequila is unveiling a captivating content series that offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the artistry and precision of the most taste-obsessed bartenders and creators. The partnership highlights the shared dedication to craftsmanship and the pursuit of the perfect sip.

How Obsessed With Taste Are You?

Rooted in heritage and driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of taste, 1800 Tequila celebrates what it means to be truly taste-obsessed – in every detail, sip, and pour.

Handshake Speakeasy head bartender, Javier Rodríguez and 1800 Tequila

1800 Cristalino

1800 Tequila, the world's most awarded tequila, is proudly poured at the world's best bar.

>1800 Tequila takes its name from the year tequila began gaining recognition beyond its humble origins in Jalisco, Mexico. Created by a family with 11 generations of tequila-making heritage, 1800 Tequila introduced the world's first Añejo tequila in 1967, setting the standard for aged tequila.

Concepted by the brand's creative partners at 72andSunny NY, the campaign spotlights Handshake Speakeasy as its head bartender, Javier Rodríguez, crafts a cocktail made with seven unique ingredients – the most important being 1800 Tequila, the world's most awarded tequila, proudly poured at the world's best bar. The campaign emphasizes how every ingredient serves a purpose and promotes the brand's number one selling expression 1800 Blanco Tequila. Made from just three ingredients: 100% blue Weber agave, water, and yeast – 1800 Blanco is slow-cooked in traditional masonry ovens for over 36 hours and double distilled in copper pot stills, resulting in its signature smooth, medium-bodied flavor.

The campaign extends with a bartender education platform named "The Taste Collective", which tours four cities in 2025: Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. The Taste Collective will explore the science of taste and is designed to help professionals better understand their individual taste profiles to enhance their craft. Created in collaboration with flavor scientist Dr. Arielle Johnson, legendary bartender Ignacio "Nacho" Jimenez, and celebrated chef Ana Castro, the program offers in-person Taste Analysis sessions for bartenders and drinks professionals. A digital platform launching in June will expand access with expert-led masterclasses and city-specific guides, connecting the program to a broader cocktail community.

"We don't just make tequila, we obsess over it," said Lander Otegui, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits. "1800 Tequila is the most awarded tequila1 for a reason – taste is everything to us. We'll continue obsessing over the smallest details in every tequila we craft, and now, through the Taste Collective, we're inviting people to experience that passion firsthand – to see how taste sits at the heart of everything we do."

Through bold storytelling and this unique partnership, 1800 Tequila invites consumers to experience our unique blend of history, craftsmanship, and forward-thinking taste. Whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in your favorite cocktail, 1800 Tequila is the perfect way to elevate life's special moments with exceptional taste. And this is just the beginning, because when you are obsessed with taste, the pursuit never ends. For more information about 1800 Tequila, visit 1800Tequila .

About 1800® Tequila

1800 Tequila, the world's most awarded tequila and the #1 super premium tequila brand in the U.S.2, is made with 100% blue Weber agave harvested at its peak in Tequila, Mexico and crafted by a family with 11 generations of tequila-making history. Now, as the best taste in tequila, 1800 Tequila has reached category leadership through its liquid superiority and creation of the first official Añejo tequila, deep-rooted Mexican heritage and culture-driving collaborations with musicians and artists. The iconic bottle is also recognized for its trapezoidal shape, reminiscent of Mayan stone pyramids found throughout Mexico. Please visit 1800Tequila and follow us on Instagram @1800tequila to learn more about the 1800 Tequila portfolio.

1800® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by JC Master Distribution Limited. ©2025 Proximo, 1800Tequila . Please drink responsibly.

1Source: Based on awards received by 1800 Tequila from Academia Mexicana del Tequila, A.C., Diosa Mayahual, SFWSC and IWSC between 2001 and 2024.

2Source: Nielsen Period Ending: 5/14/2025 Period Name: CYTD | Market: XAOC+LIQUOR PLUS +CONV | Category: SUPER PREMIUM TEQUILA

Press Contact

Reddish, [email protected]

SOURCE 1800 Tequila

