ISU Steadfast Conference Celebrates Record-Breaking Year

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ISU Insurance Agency Network. The 2025 ISU Steadfast National Conference marked a historic milestone for the independent insurance agency network, drawing record attendance and spotlighting new initiatives to support agency growth.

With more than 360 agents, carriers, wholesalers, and vendor partners in attendance, this was the largest gathering in the network's history. "It was our highest level of participation to date," said ISU Steadfast CEO Dan McCarthy. "The energy and collaboration were unlike anything I've seen in over 30 years in the industry."

Key announcements included a 17% year-over-year increase in incentive compensation to member agencies for the 2024 underwriting year demonstrating the network's growing impact.

McCarthy also announced that ISU Steadfast Quote and Bind, the network's proprietary platform, will soon support Excess & Surplus (E&S) lines. "We're focused on delivering solutions that empower our members and adding E&S capabilities further strengthens our offering," he said.

In a major development, ISU Steadfast has achieved full surplus lines status, providing direct access to Lloyd's of London through HWS Specialty, a wholesale provider and part of the Steadfast Group.

Steadfast Group's Chief Executive Officer - International, Samantha Hollman, praised the event: "We've always believed in the strength of this network. Seeing the enthusiasm from members and carrier partners only reaffirms our confidence in ISU Steadfast's future."

