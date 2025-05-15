ACB Recognizes Global Accessibility Awareness Day

"Global Accessibility Awareness Day is about more than recognizing barriers - it's about removing them."

"Global Accessibility Awareness Day is about more than recognizing barriers - it's about removing them," said ACB Executive Director Scott Thornhill. "At ACB, we believe that accessibility must be built into every platform, every device, and every experience. That belief drives our advocacy and partnerships each day."

In honor of GAAD, ACB is highlighting its advocacy on Capitol Hill by urging Congress to support and pass the Communications, Video, and Technology Accessibility (CVTA) Act in the 119th Congress. Introduced by Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-MA) and Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (D-CA), the CVTA would improve accessibility requirements for video conferencing platforms, video user interfaces, and audio-described content - tools that are essential for work, education, healthcare, and civic participation in the 21st century.

"As technology continues to evolve, so must our laws," said Claire Stanley, ACB's director of advocacy and governmental affairs. "We are proud to work with our partners across the disability community to ensure that digital accessibility is not just a promise, but a reality."

About the American Council of the Blind

The American Council of the Blind (ACB) is a national member-driven organization representing Americans who are blind and visually impaired. For more than 60 years, ACB has become a leader in national, state, local, and even international advocacy efforts. With 65 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve the quality of life for all people who are blind or have low vision. For more information, visit .

