Global Propionic Acidemia Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Propionic Acidemia Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Propionic Acidemia Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The propionic acidemia market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $2.00 billion in 2024 to $2.09 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise in disease prevalence, increase in newborn screening, rise in healthcare expenditure, increase in pediatric diagnoses, and growth in rare disease initiatives.

What is expected for the propionic acidemia market towards the end of the decade?

The propionic acidemia market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.49 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing awareness campaigns, rising metabolic disorder cases, growing telemedicine adoption, increasing personalized treatment demand, and increasing healthcare investments. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements in diagnostics, development of gene therapies, advancements in metabolic therapies, integration of AI in healthcare, and development of novel therapeutics.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report



How will the increase in genetic disorders impact the growth of the propionic acidemia market?

The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders is expected to propel the growth of the propionic acidemia market going forward. Genetic disorders refer to the conditions caused by mutations or abnormalities in an individual's DNA, which can be inherited or occur spontaneously, affecting health and development. The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders is due to consanguineous marriages, as they increase the risk of inheriting recessive genetic mutations by allowing the same defective genes to be passed down from both parents, which significantly raises the likelihood of genetic conditions. Propionic acidemia enhances genetic disorder management by offering targeted treatments that address metabolic imbalances, improving patient outcomes. For instance, in July 2022, according to the report published by the Cystic Fibrosis CF Foundation, a US-based non-profit organization, the prevalence of cystic fibrosis has risen, affecting nearly 40,000 children and adults in the United States in 2022, with over 105,000 diagnosed globally. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders is driving the growth of the acidemia market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Who are the major players in the propionic acidemia market?

Major companies operating in the propionic acidemia market are Moderna Therapeutics, Synlogic Therapeutics, Invitae Corporation, Global Calcium, BridgeBio Pharma, AdvaCare Pharma, HemoShear Therapeutics, DNA Labs, Velnex Medicare, Phytologix Life Sciences, Liaoning Koncepnutra Co. Ltd., Propionic Acidemia Foundation, Agex Pharma, Gladfem, CSL Behring, Octapharma AG, Sanquin, Kedrion SpA, Shire plc, Vitane Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What are the emerging trends in this market?

Major companies operating in the propionic acidemia market are focusing on developing innovative mRNA-based treatments to address the underlying genetic causes of the disease. mRNA therapies are a type of treatment that use messenger RNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases by targeting the underlying causes at a genetic level. For instance, in May 2023, Moderna, a US-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, presented interim data from the Phase 1/2 trial of mRNA-3927, an investigational mRNA therapy for propionic acidemia. The therapy uses mRNA to deliver functional copies of the PCCA and PCCB genes, restoring enzyme activity in the liver and potentially reducing metabolic decompensations, with this innovative treatment approach aiming to improve patient outcomes by addressing the genetic root cause of the disease, offering new hope for individuals affected by this rare metabolic disorder.

How is the propionic acidemia market segmented ?

The propionic acidemia market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Drug Class: L-Carnitine, Antibiotics

2 By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Intramuscular

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1 By L-Carnitine Drug Class: Oral L-Carnitine, Injectable L-Carnitine

2 By Antibiotics Drug Class: Oral Antibiotics, Injectable Antibiotics

What are the regional insights into the propionic acidemia market?

North America was the largest region in the propionic acidemia market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the propionic acidemia market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Propionic Acid Global Market Report 2025



Lecithin And Phospholipids Global Market Report 2025



Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15,000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: /

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: /global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.