Checkout.com and du Pay Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Wallet Top-Ups supporting Fintech Services
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) DUBAI, UAE — May 15, 2025 — Leading global digital payment solutions provider Checkout.com, has entered a strategic partnership with du Pay, one of the UAE’s fastest-growing fintech platforms focused on advancing financial inclusion and accessibility across the UAE.
This collaboration enables du Pay to leverage Checkout.com’s robust and scalable payments infrastructure to deliver high performance payments and elevate its core offerings, including wallet top-ups. By integrating Checkout.com’s unified platform, du Pay is positioned to deliver faster, more reliable, and secure financial transactions to its users.
In addition to powering front-end services, the partnership enables du Pay to streamline complex backend payment flows, all through a single, unified API. These capabilities provide the technical foundation du Pay needs to scale rapidly and deliver consistent, seamless user experiences across its ecosystem.
Furthermore, the partnership directly supports du Pay’s mission to provide accessible and inclusive financial services, particularly for underbanked and underserved communities who rely on efficient digital tools for everyday payments and money transfers.
Nicolas Levi, CEO of du Pay, said: “At du Pay, we’re building a platform that truly puts the user first—making financial access seamless, secure, and immediate. As we scale our services to meet the growing demand, we need a payment partner with guaranteed performance, speed, and reliability to support our vision. Checkoutoffers the quality and scalability we need to operate, without compromise. Combined with local expertise, Checkoutwas a clear choice to power our next phase of growth. This partnership helps us move closer to a more inclusive and equitable financial system for everyone.”
Guillaume Pousaz, CEO and Founder of Checkout.com, said: “We’re proud to support du Pay as they scale their innovative platform and continue to break down barriers to financial access across the UAE. The mission driving du Pay, to simplify financial transactions through a secure, intuitive application, closely aligns with our own commitment to enabling businesses and their communities to thrive in the digital economy through offering leading digital payment services. We’re thrilled to be powering the next phase of du Pay’s journey and to play a role in shaping a more inclusive financial ecosystem in the UAE.”
