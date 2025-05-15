Follett Higher Education Taps Koddi To Enhance Online Campus Store Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capabilities unlock more tailored product recommendations and improved online shopping experience for students

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koddi , the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises, today announced a partnership with Follett Higher Education, North America's largest campus retailer, to support sponsored product advertising within its online campus stores. Koddi's commerce media technologies provide sponsored product ad tools to enhance online merchandising capabilities, including automated optimization and targeting to deliver personalized experiences.

“It's incredibly important to our campus partners that they offer customized, student-centric online shopping experiences, and Koddi's technology is proven to deliver highly relevant content to the right audiences,” said Jeremy Bare, Chief Merchandising Officer at Follett Higher Education.“Over the past decade, the traditional campus bookstore has evolved into a destination for students, faculty and fans seeking more options and greater convenience, and Koddi is helping us take the campus store experience to the next level for those shopping online.”

Koddi powers seamless, intuitive shopping experiences by delivering highly relevant and localized product placements throughout the shopper journey. By optimizing first-party data, Koddi enables retailers and brands to connect with shoppers through personalized content and recommendations, ultimately enhancing discovery and driving more meaningful engagement.

“Retail media is table stakes for today's retailers, but it shouldn't come at the cost of the consumer experience,” said Nicholas Ward, co-founder and CEO of Koddi.“Follett's network of campus stores requires a high level of sophistication to ensure a seamless experience, which is our area of expertise. Together, we're enhancing the online experience by helping shoppers discover and engage with more relevant products in a seamless, intuitive way.”

Koddi powers many of the top ten commerce media networks. Its technologies empower retailers, marketplaces, online travel agencies and more to take part in the commerce media opportunity projected to represent over $1.3 trillion of enterprise value by 2026.

About Koddi

Koddi is the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises. Leveraging AI and first-party data, Koddi builds retail and commerce media networks for the biggest companies in the world, including Grubhub, Neighborly, Fanatics and With more than a decade of experience and powering billions of media spend, the company is leading the fast-growing rise of commerce and retail media. Koddi supplies technologies that empower retailers, marketplaces, online travel agencies and more to realize the $100 billion commerce media opportunity. For more information, please visit .

About Follett Higher Education

Follett Higher Education is a leading educational service provider and omnichannel retailer providing students, faculty and staff, parents, and fans the course materials, learning tools and retail services needed to successfully support the academic journey. Follett Higher Education supports over 6 million students through its 1,000+ physical and eCommerce collegiate retail stores across North America. Learn more at .

