Fold Introduces The Most Convenient Way To Buy And Share Bitcoin With New Bitcoin Gift Card

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHOENIX, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) (“Fold”), the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, is revolutionizing how consumers acquire and share bitcoin with the launch of the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card. Built with Fold's proprietary technology, this innovative new offering makes buying and gifting bitcoin as simple as purchasing a traditional gift card.

Gift cards represent an over $300 billion market, with 84% of consumers transacting with them annually. Inspired by the success of alternative financial assets in retail, such as Costco's $200 million in monthly gold sales, Fold is paving the way for bitcoin to be integrated into the traditional gift card market.

“Our mission is to make bitcoin simple and approachable for everyone. The Bitcoin Gift Card brings bitcoin to millions of Americans in a familiar way,” said Will Reeves, Chairman and CEO of Fold.“Available at the places people already shop, the Bitcoin Gift Card is the best way to gift bitcoin to others."

Starting today, the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card is available through Fold's website at FoldApp.com/bitcoin-gift-card . In the coming months, Fold will expand the availability of the product to online and physical retail locations nationwide, making bitcoin accessible at the stores consumers know and trust.

Fold's Bitcoin Gift Card was developed in partnership with Totus. With access to over 150,000 points of distribution nationwide, Totus will enable Fold to distribute its Bitcoin Gift Card broadly across the nation's retail footprint.

About Fold

Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. With over 1,485 BTC in its treasury, Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Credit Card, Bitcoin Gift Card, and Fold Card, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin-powered future.

About Totus

Totus is the leading provider of gift card issuance and program management services for digitally native, consumer-obsessed retailers. Through the Totus Gift Card Network, retailers can reach new customers, reward existing ones, and get their brand in places it's never been before without having to take on any of the risks or complexity.

