Karnataka BJP Organises Tiranga Yatra To Pay Tribute To Brave Soldiers

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 15 (IANS) The Karnataka unit of the BJP on Thursday organised the Tiranga Yatra here to pay tributes to the brave soldiers of the Indian armed forces for successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor. Thousands of people, including party leaders, residents, school and college students, and women participated.

The rally began at Sirur Sports Ground on Sampige Road in Malleswaram locality and ended at 18th Cross, Malleswaram.

Holding a massive Tricolour, people gathered to express their support for Operation Sindoor. The yatra was held under the banner "Citizens for National Defence" to express support and gratitude to the Indian armed forces personnel.

The rally began with slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'victory to the patriotic soldiers who taught Pakistan a lesson', and 'glory to the brave soldiers who brought India honour on the world stage'.

Speaking on the occasion, retired Air Marshal A.V. Murali said: "Operation Sindoor is not over. If it happens again, Pakistan will be wiped out. PoK will become part of India."

He added that the nation's stand was that Pakistan must be taught a lesson and appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonstrating political will.

"The entire nation stood behind the soldiers," he said, also highlighting the significant role played by women in giving a strong response to Pakistan.

Addressing the gathering, advocate Kshama Naragund stated: "Operation Sindoor was a fitting reply to the terrorists who defiled the sindoor (vermilion) of our women. Our armed forces responded with precision. This yatra has been organised to thank our soldiers for their brave actions."

Karnataka BJP in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, state co-incharge Sudhakar Reddy, Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Chief Whip of the Council Opposition N. Ravikumar, MP P.C. Mohan, MLC C.T. Ravi, MLAs N. Munirathna and S. Muniraju, former MP S. Muniswamy were present in the rally.