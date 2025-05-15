403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Maticz Launches Advanced Polymarket Clone Script To Empower Decentralized Prediction Market Startups
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Maticz, a global leader in blockchain and Web3 development solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new Polymarket Clone Script-a high-performance, fully customizable software solution designed for entrepreneurs looking to build decentralized prediction market platforms similar to Polymarket.
With the rising interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain-based prediction platforms, Maticz's latest offering is a timely and strategic tool for businesses aiming to enter the market with minimal development overhead and maximum scalability.
The Polymarket Clone Script is an out-of-the-box solution developed using state-of-the-art blockchain technology, featuring an intuitive user interface, advanced smart contract functionalities, and seamless oracle integration. The platform enables users to create, join, and resolve prediction markets on a variety of real-world events, ranging from politics and sports to global affairs and tech trends-mirroring the functionalities of the original Polymarket platform.
Key Features of the Polymarket Clone Script Include:
Decentralized Market Creation: Users can launch prediction markets with custom questions and conditions.
Secure Smart Contracts: Built on Ethereum or Polygon with tamper-proof logic and automated dispute resolution.
Oracle Integration: Real-world outcomes are verified via reliable oracle networks for market settlement.
Liquidity Pools & Trading: AMM (Automated Market Maker) support for continuous trading and liquidity provision.
Multi-Wallet Support: Users can connect and interact through MetaMask, Trust Wallet, WalletConnect, and more.
Mobile Responsiveness: Optimized for both desktop and mobile trading experiences.
The product is fully white-labeled, giving businesses the flexibility to customize the design, branding, and feature set according to their target audience and market strategy. Whether you're targeting political prediction markets, sports events, or custom enterprise use cases, this script offers the ideal blend of performance, flexibility, and scalability.
“Our Polymarket Clone Script opens the door for decentralized prediction platforms to become more accessible and adaptable than ever before,” said a spokesperson from Maticz.“We're equipping businesses with the technology to launch quickly, scale confidently, and offer users a transparent and engaging way to forecast future events on-chain.”
Maticz ensures the solution complies with high-level security standards, including KYC/AML features, smart contract audits, and ongoing technical support to help clients operate legally and securely within their respective jurisdictions.
About Maticz
Maticz is a top-tier blockchain development company specializing in custom DeFi solutions, NFT marketplaces, crypto exchanges, metaverse platforms, and enterprise-level blockchain apps. With a portfolio of 250+ successful projects and a global clientele, Maticz is known for delivering scalable, innovative, and secure digital products that drive business value. Leveraging deep expertise in Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Web3 technologies, Maticz continues to be a trusted partner for startups and enterprises looking to embrace the decentralized future.
Email: ...
Website:
With the rising interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain-based prediction platforms, Maticz's latest offering is a timely and strategic tool for businesses aiming to enter the market with minimal development overhead and maximum scalability.
The Polymarket Clone Script is an out-of-the-box solution developed using state-of-the-art blockchain technology, featuring an intuitive user interface, advanced smart contract functionalities, and seamless oracle integration. The platform enables users to create, join, and resolve prediction markets on a variety of real-world events, ranging from politics and sports to global affairs and tech trends-mirroring the functionalities of the original Polymarket platform.
Key Features of the Polymarket Clone Script Include:
Decentralized Market Creation: Users can launch prediction markets with custom questions and conditions.
Secure Smart Contracts: Built on Ethereum or Polygon with tamper-proof logic and automated dispute resolution.
Oracle Integration: Real-world outcomes are verified via reliable oracle networks for market settlement.
Liquidity Pools & Trading: AMM (Automated Market Maker) support for continuous trading and liquidity provision.
Multi-Wallet Support: Users can connect and interact through MetaMask, Trust Wallet, WalletConnect, and more.
Mobile Responsiveness: Optimized for both desktop and mobile trading experiences.
The product is fully white-labeled, giving businesses the flexibility to customize the design, branding, and feature set according to their target audience and market strategy. Whether you're targeting political prediction markets, sports events, or custom enterprise use cases, this script offers the ideal blend of performance, flexibility, and scalability.
“Our Polymarket Clone Script opens the door for decentralized prediction platforms to become more accessible and adaptable than ever before,” said a spokesperson from Maticz.“We're equipping businesses with the technology to launch quickly, scale confidently, and offer users a transparent and engaging way to forecast future events on-chain.”
Maticz ensures the solution complies with high-level security standards, including KYC/AML features, smart contract audits, and ongoing technical support to help clients operate legally and securely within their respective jurisdictions.
About Maticz
Maticz is a top-tier blockchain development company specializing in custom DeFi solutions, NFT marketplaces, crypto exchanges, metaverse platforms, and enterprise-level blockchain apps. With a portfolio of 250+ successful projects and a global clientele, Maticz is known for delivering scalable, innovative, and secure digital products that drive business value. Leveraging deep expertise in Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Web3 technologies, Maticz continues to be a trusted partner for startups and enterprises looking to embrace the decentralized future.
Email: ...
Website:
Company :-Maticz Technologies
User :- jamiee lucas
Email :...
Phone :-09384587998Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment