Seafarer Exploration Announces Full Deployment Of Sand Sharktm Handheld Device Following Successful Field Testing

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seafarer Exploration (OTCQB: SFRX ) is pleased to announce the release and field validation of its Sand SharkTM handheld metal discriminator. Following rigorous laboratory and real-world field testing, the Sand SharkTM is now the newest operational tool in Seafarer's custom-developed intellectual property (IP) tool suite.

Originally designed for the shallower, calmer conditions of Melbourne Beach, Florida - operating with a connected surface antenna - the SeaSearcher system has continually evolved to meet the dynamic needs of deep-water operations. In response to the environment at Juno Beach, Florida, where divers encounter regular strong currents at depths exceeding 90 feet, the Seafarer team adapted the SeaSearcher's capabilities to create the Sand SharkTM, specifically engineered to withstand these conditions without sacrificing the precision discrimination of metal targets.

The Sand SharkTM is a handheld version of the SeaSearcher metal discriminator, featuring a real-time display that leverages advanced signal processing methods and algorithms within a custom-built hardware platform. Accurate and reliable metal discrimination in a handheld device improves search efficiency under low visibility as well as high current conditions where deployment of a larger or autonomous device is not practical.

Seafarer's SeaSearcher technology represents a shift in underwater rescue archaeology by significantly increasing the speed and accuracy of identifying historically significant artifacts while improving the cost efficiency of marine operations. By reducing the need for mass excavation, it also maximizes site integrity. Building on this foundation, the Sand SharkTM handheld delivers further advancements in operational capabilities. By providing divers with immediate, actionable feedback in the field, the handheld system enhances operational efficiency, precision targeting, and resource allocation, further accelerating the discovery process while preserving the integrity of archaeological excavations.

"The Sand SharkTM represents a meaningful advancement not just in our operational capabilities, but in the way underwater rescue archaeology technology can integrate seamlessly with the human element," said Kyle Kennedy, CEO of Seafarer Exploration. "By reducing the burden on divers and increasing precision, we are able to move closer to our goal of setting a new industry standard for responsible, efficient, IP-driven underwater rescue archaeology."

John Cavanaugh, Principal Scientist for the Sand SharkTM project commented "The Sand SharkTM is the result of a multi-disciplinary team effort involving Engineers, Archaeologists, and divers to develop a solution which combines leading edge applied physics and algorithms with historic archaeology. Having access to actual historical artifacts during the development process has allowed the Sand SharkTM to focus on the unique characteristics of historic shipwrecks with the goal of minimizing excavation of modern objects."

This milestone demonstrates Seafarer's ongoing commitment to pioneering new solutions that enhance marine exploration efforts while protecting the historical integrity of submerged cultural resources.

Seafarer's expanding IP portfolio and technology deployments are designed to enable highly selective, efficient recovery efforts while advancing the science of underwater rescue archaeology.

About Seafarer Exploration Corp:

Seafarer Exploration Corp (Text>OTCQB: SFRX ) is an underwater archaeological exploration and technology company that is innovating how underwater history is discovered, conserved, and experienced. The company has originated the practice of underwater rescue archaeology, which involves sensitive research, documentation, exploration, recovery, and conservation of historic underwater sites before they are lost to the elements forever. The company is accomplishing this with an unmatched multi-disciplinary team of world-class experts in the fields particular to underwater rescue archaeology and the development of breakthrough technologies and state-of-the-art processes essential to the unique demands of underwater rescue archaeology. For more information: Text>

Disclaimer:

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectations and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

Media Contact:

Kyle Kennedy

Text>[email protected]

SOURCE Seafarer Exploration Corp.

