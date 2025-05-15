Controversial Remarks Case: Karnataka HC Directs No Coercive Action Against Sonu Nigam
The case pertains to Sonu Nigam's alleged remarks linking a demand for a Kannada song during an event in Bengaluru to the terror attack in Pahalgam.
A bench headed by Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar has also directed Sonu Nigam to cooperate with the investigation.
However, opposing relief to Sonu Nigam, the prosecution's counsel said the incident was part of a live broadcast and gained wide media coverage, warranting legal action.
An FIR was lodged on May 3 under Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (statements inciting public mischief), and 352(1) (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace or incite another offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The FIR was based on a complaint by Dharmaraj A., president of the Bengaluru City District unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.
Sonu Nigam approached the Karnataka High Court, seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Karnataka Police.
Notably, during the event at East Point College of Engineering and Technology in Bengaluru, Sonu Nigam was interrupted by a youth in the audience who requested a Kannada song.
Reacting to the interruption, Nigam said, "I have sung in different languages. Among them, the best songs are in Kannada. Whenever I come to Karnataka, I come with a lot of love and respect. You all have treated me like family. I always sing Kannada songs when requested. I've been singing in Kannada longer than that particular youth's age. But I didn't like the way he shouted 'Kannada, Kannada'. It is because of such behaviour that incidents like the Pahalgam attack happen."
His remarks sparked outrage, with several Kannada organisations demanding an unconditional apology.
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) subsequently barred him from engaging in professional work within the Kannada film industry and demanded an apology.
In response, Sonu Nigam apologised on his Instagram handle, stating: "Sorry Karnataka. My love for you is bigger than my ego. Love you always."
