Dusty Conditions Expected Across Qatar This Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department warns of dusty conditions this weekend as waves of dust from the northern Arabian Peninsula move in.

According to the forecast, on Thursday, May 15, temperatures will range from 29°C to 38°C with clear winds and no strong dust.

The dust will start to blow in some areas on Friday, May 16, and expected to intensify on Saturday, May 17, as temperatures rise to reach 38°C-41°C with higher gusting winds and rising sea waves up to 12 FT.

The forecast for Saturday, May 17, 2025, predicts dust loads in the region could reach 4000-8000 mgr/m2, though Qatar may see lighter concentrations of 100-500 mgr/m2.

Throughout the weekend, weather is expected to be relatively hot during daytime with reduced visibility and light to moderate to strong northwesterly and northeasterly winds.

Caution is advised with limited outdoor activities.