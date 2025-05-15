Salary.Com Brings Compensation Technology Insights To Worldatwork Total Rewards ‘25

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Salary.com , a leading provider of compensation market data and software WHAT: Will exhibit and present compensation insights during WorldatWork Total Rewards '25. WHEN: The conference will take place from Monday, May 19, to Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

The team will present two sessions on Tuesday, May 20, 2025:

“Using Predictive Analytics to Forecast Compensation” at 11:30 a.m. ET

“Turning Merit Lemons into Limoncello” at 3:15 p.m. ET WHERE: Orange County Convention Center

West Concourse

9800 International Drive

Orlando, will exhibit in Booth No. 825.

For event information, including registration,

visit .



DETAILS:

For today's compensation teams, labor costs can seem beyond control. But the landscape is shifting, and with the rise of technological advancements, new possibilities are emerging. During WorldatWork Total Rewards '25, the team from will present two sessions to help attendees understand the latest compensation strategies and solutions.

“Using Predictive Analytics to Forecast Compensation”

On Tuesday, May 20, at 11:30 a.m. ET, Luke Corby, CCP, Director, Professional Services at , will show how AI and expanding data sources are transforming compensation, empowering these teams and enabling them to drive value like never before. Corby will demonstrate how attendees can use AI to forecast compensation trends, identify the best and worst hiring windows for key roles and create highly accurate labor cost budgets. Attendees will learn the key elements of this model and develop a deeper appreciation for the changes coming to the world of compensation.

“Turning Merit Lemons into Limoncello”

Later that day at 3:15 p.m. ET, Sean Luitjens, VP of Product Strategy at will participate in a second panel discussion on maximizing budget effectiveness. Along with Nicole Long, Director, Human Resources and President of Atlanta Area Comp Association, State of Georgia, Rebecca McConnell, Director of Compensation, Minolta and Brad Robinson, Compensation Director, MasTec, Luitjens will explore how technology and innovative strategies can support equitable and impactful rewards for top performers. The session will also share best practices for addressing pay equity, making market adjustments and rewarding performance using tools like company stock.

In addition to its thought leadership, will showcase its solutions in Booth No. 825. Attendees are encouraged to stop by for product demonstrations and more information. To register for WorldatWork Total Rewards '25, visit .

About has been helping organizations with human capital needs for over 25 years. The company leads the industry in compensation data, software, and services. More than 30,000 organizations in 30+ countries use solutions to hire and retain talent and compete in a changing world. provides over 10 billion data points across over 225 industries using a proprietary AI framework to ensure fair pay. The company's main product, CompAnalyst®, helps organizations simplify hiring, reduce guesswork, and increase retention. Employee trust depends on fair pay, and helps get it right. For additional information, please visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group for ... Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.