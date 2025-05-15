403
Creator of Ben & Jerry’s gets detained over Gaza
(MENAFN) Based on a footage of the detention that was on social media taking by women-headed CODEPINK peace party (Women for Peace), Ben Cohen, the founding partner of the ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s, was detained on Wednesday after facing US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the shortage of humanitarian relief to Gaza.
Cohen, a lifelong advocate and humanitarian, intercepted a listening on Capitol Hill as Kennedy got questioned from the legislators.
Cohen screamed aloud at the trial prior to being detained by Capitol Police. “Congress sent the bombs that kill children in Gaza and pays it with cuts to Medicaid.”
