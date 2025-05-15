Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Creator of Ben & Jerry’s gets detained over Gaza

2025-05-15 05:57:08
(MENAFN) Based on a footage of the detention that was on social media taking by women-headed CODEPINK peace party (Women for Peace), Ben Cohen, the founding partner of the ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s, was detained on Wednesday after facing US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the shortage of humanitarian relief to Gaza.

Cohen, a lifelong advocate and humanitarian, intercepted a listening on Capitol Hill as Kennedy got questioned from the legislators.

Cohen screamed aloud at the trial prior to being detained by Capitol Police. “Congress sent the bombs that kill children in Gaza and pays it with cuts to Medicaid.”

MENAFN15052025000045017281ID1109552747

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

