Thailand Open: Unnati Hooda, Malvika Bansod Crash Out In Second Round

Bangkok, May 15 (IANS) The Indian campaign at the Thailand Open suffered a significant blow on Thursday as rising stars Unnati Hooda and Malvika Bansod bowed out of the Super 500 tournament in the second round of the women's singles category.

Facing formidable local opponents, both shuttlers endured straight-game defeats, ending their run in the competition earlier than hoped.

Unnati Hooda, just 17 and already a two-time BWF title winner with triumphs at the Odisha Masters and Abu Dhabi Masters, came up against top seed and world No. 6 Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.

The Thai ace, known for her aggressive style and swift court coverage, dominated from the outset. Unnati showed glimpses of her shot-making prowess but struggled to maintain consistency against the more experienced Chochuwong.

The match ended 14-21, 11-21 in just 39 minutes, with the Indian teenager unable to shift the momentum in her favour.

Meanwhile, world No. 23 Malvika Bansod also faced a tough draw, going up against former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, one of Thailand's most celebrated shuttlers. The 2024 Hylo Open finalist found herself on the back foot early in both games, as Intanon's deft touches and deceptive strokes controlled the tempo.

Malvika did fight back with a spirited effort in the second game but ultimately fell short, losing 12-21, 16-21.

With Unnati and Malvika's exits, India's hopes now rest on the shoulders of its remaining contingent in the tournament. Later in the day, the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be looking to extend their run, as will the men's doubles duo of Sai Pratheek K and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy.

Both pairs have been showing promising form on the BWF circuit and are aiming for deep runs in Bangkok.

In singles action, Tharun Mannepalli and Aakarshi Kashyap will also take to the court, hoping to carry forward the Indian challenge.