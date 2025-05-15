YBUOJ Secures U.S. MSB License, Taking A Key Step In Global Compliance Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, a major announcement shook the global crypto asset trading industry: YBUOJ has officially obtained the Money Services Business (MSB) license issued by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. This achievement marks a substantial breakthrough in the global compliance operations of the platform.







YBUOJ CEO Berton Hosea stated,“Securing the U.S. MSB license is a significant milestone in our globalization strategy. It not only strengthens the trust foundation among our users but also signifies that YBUOJ has entered a new phase of compliant operations.”

To meet the requirements for the MSB qualification, YBUOJ underwent comprehensive upgrades from its technical infrastructure to compliance processes. This included the introduction of a dynamic KYC system, AI-based risk monitoring models, and multi-signature encryption with cold and hot wallet segregation strategies. The platform also integrated a global regulatory change tracking engine to achieve intelligent compliance through“real-time regulatory policy matching”, ensuring every transaction occurs within a secure framework.

In the context of accelerating global digital currency expansion, compliance is becoming the“lifeline” for the sustainable development of trading platforms. The successful approval of YBUOJ signifies recognition not only in technology and service but also in policy compliance and financial transparency. Through continuous technological investment and compliance development, YBUOJ has built its own“moat” and established a standard template for the industry.

YBUOJ views the MSB approval as the starting point for“global compliance ecosystem construction”. Berton Hosea added,“In the present-day crypto asset market, only by establishing comprehensive compliance infrastructure can we truly earn the trust of users and the market.”

By operating legally and compliantly, driving innovation through technology, and coordinating global strategies, YBUOJ is steadfastly advancing towards becoming a world-class digital asset trading platform. In the future, with more regulatory licenses and service network expansions, YBUOJ will further strengthen its global competitiveness, becoming a significant force in the international digital asset market.

