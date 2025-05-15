AI In Agriculture To Be Discussed At International Agricultural Exhibition

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The 18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition ("Caspian Agro") and the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition ("InterFood Azerbaijan") have begun their third day in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to the data, as in the first two days, the exhibition continues to show a lively atmosphere today.

The exhibition has attracted significant interest from participants, as companies from various countries are presenting their products, ranging from technological solutions in agriculture to seed companies. This has directly impacted the number of visitors attending the event.

Additionally, today's panel sessions are of particular importance due to their relevance.

The agenda for today includes the panel session on "International Challenges in the Development of Fisheries and Aquaculture, and Perspectives for Regional Cooperation," an exhibition tour with members of the "Caspian Energy Club," a farmers' tour, the "Golden Shah 2025" International Culinary Championship, the 2nd International Agricultural Innovation Forum, and the conference on "International Challenges in Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, and Perspectives for Regional Cooperation."

Notably, today, the 2nd International Agricultural Innovation Forum will be held, focusing on areas such as livestock, artificial intelligence, and more. The forum will feature panel discussions on "Sustainable Development Perspectives, Challenges, and Innovative Approaches in Livestock," and "Application of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture."

In addition, the 7th meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the "Regional Commission for Fisheries and Aquaculture in Central Asia and the Caucasus" (CACFish) will take place.

This year, 450 companies from 31 countries are participating in the "Caspian Agro" and "InterFood Azerbaijan" exhibitions, covering all pavilions and the outdoor area of the Baku Expo Center.

Companies from Azerbaijan, as well as from Germany, the USA, Belarus, Belgium, the UAE, China, South Korea, Palestine, Finland, Georgia, India, Jordan, Iran, Spain, Israel, Sweden, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Egypt, the Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, and Greece are showcasing their products. Notably, national groups from Germany, Belarus, South Korea, Georgia, Italy, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and for the first time, Egypt, are presenting agricultural and food industry products at the exhibition.

For the first time this year, the "Caspian Agro" exhibition, which lasts four days, is showcasing modern innovative technologies, machinery, and irrigation systems used in agriculture. Participants can explore interesting information in areas such as Electronic Agriculture, robotics, drones, IT services, artificial intelligence, smart villages, startups, alternative energy sources, and "Green Agro."

This year's exhibition also marks the debut of the fisheries and aquaculture sector. The "Caspian Agro" exhibition serves as an important platform for the demonstration of innovative solutions and advanced technologies supporting the development of the fisheries and aquaculture industries.