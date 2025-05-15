Tenchijin To Share Expertise In Satellite Data Applications At Penang Slush'd 2025
Yohei Nishiyama, Executive Officer and Business Development Manager, who leads new business development and global expansion initiatives, will represent Tenchijin to discuss“The Frontier of Satellite Data Applications.”
About Penang Slush'D 2025
Penang Slush'D 2025 is an international tech event that brings together startup entrepreneurs and investors from around the world. The event's theme,“Between Worlds” focuses on exploring opportunities to build new connections while overcoming divisions.
Session Details:
-
Title:“From Space to Solutions: The Practical Uses of Satellite Data”
Date: May 20, 2025 (Day 2) 15:15-15:45 (Local Time)
Venue: Impact Stage @ Loft29
Legal Disclaimer:
