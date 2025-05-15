Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tenchijin To Share Expertise In Satellite Data Applications At Penang Slush'd 2025

Tenchijin To Share Expertise In Satellite Data Applications At Penang Slush'd 2025


2025-05-15 04:10:30
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) PENANG, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 May 2025 – Tenchijin Inc., a space-tech innovator based in Tokyo, will participate as a featured speaker at Penang Slush'D 2025, taking place from May 19-21, 2025, in Georgetown, Penang, Malaysia. The event is a regional edition of Slush Finland, one of the world's largest startup events.

Yohei Nishiyama, Executive Officer and Business Development Manager, who leads new business development and global expansion initiatives, will represent Tenchijin to discuss“The Frontier of Satellite Data Applications.”

About Penang Slush'D 2025
Penang Slush'D 2025 is an international tech event that brings together startup entrepreneurs and investors from around the world. The event's theme,“Between Worlds” focuses on exploring opportunities to build new connections while overcoming divisions.

Session Details:

  • Title:“From Space to Solutions: The Practical Uses of Satellite Data”
  • Date: May 20, 2025 (Day 2) 15:15-15:45 (Local Time)
  • Venue: Impact Stage @ Loft29

Tenchijin maintains an office in Malaysia and recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Universiti Sains Malaysia for collaborative research on infrastructure assessment and renewable energy site selection using AI technology and satellite data. Through this speaking engagement at Penang Slush'D 2025, the company aims to showcase the potential of satellite data solutions globally while accelerating its business expansion and partnerships in Southeast Asia and beyond.

MENAFN15052025000152002308ID1109552194

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search