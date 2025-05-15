403
Hyundai Unleashes First Middle East Factory Project in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) Hyundai, the South Korean automotive giant, has officially begun construction on its inaugural production facility in the Middle East, with the project located in Saudi Arabia.
According to a news agency, a groundbreaking ceremony for Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Middle East (HMMME) took place on Wednesday at the King Salman Automotive Cluster within King Abdullah Economic City. This event marks a significant step in Hyundai’s strategy to expand its global manufacturing footprint.
HMMME is being formed as a joint venture between Hyundai and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, with the fund holding a 70% share and Hyundai retaining 30%.
The plant is slated to begin operations in the final quarter of 2026 and will have the capacity to produce 50,000 vehicles annually. The output will include both electric vehicles and traditional internal combustion engine models.
Hyundai also plans to develop a hydrogen mobility network in Saudi Arabia through collaboration with the Korea Automotive Technology Institute, Air Products Qudra, and the Saudi Public Transport Company.
As part of this initiative, the partners intend to work together on various projects, including building a hydrogen mobility infrastructure and launching a pilot program for hydrogen-powered electric buses.
