Rare Chinese Golden Monkeys Arrive in Belgium to Boost Conservation
(MENAFN) Three rare Qinling golden snub-nosed monkeys made their way to Belgium's Pairi Daiza zoo in Hainaut province on Wednesday, arriving under a 10-year lease agreement. These remarkable animals were airlifted from Shaanxi Province in northwest China as part of a scientific collaboration between the China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA) and the zoo.
The male monkey, named Liu Yun, was born in April 2019, while his female companions, Lu Lu and Juan Juan, were born in May 2018 and April 2021, respectively, as stated on the zoo’s website.
A large crowd gathered along the road leading to the zoo entrance, cheering and clapping as the convoy carrying the monkeys passed by.
Eric Domb, the founder and chairman of Pairi Daiza, expressed his admiration for the monkeys, calling them "absolutely fabulous" and emphasizing their beauty, elegance, and "joie de vivre." He also commended China's conservation initiatives, describing them as genuine efforts that help bring communities and wildlife together rather than creating conflict. "We are honored to contribute to this cooperation and support the species' survival," he added.
The monkeys will remain in quarantine for 30 days in an enclosure designed to reflect traditional Chinese architecture, where their health and adaptation will be closely monitored before being introduced to the zoo's open-air habitat.
