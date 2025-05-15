Al Abdulghani Motors Concludes First Toyota GR Yaris Cup Qatar With Resounding Success

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Abdulghani Motors, the authorised distributor of Toyota, is proud to announce the conclusion of the first-ever Toyota GR Yaris Cup Qatar 2025. Launched in January with the support of Toyota Motor Corporation, the inaugural championship saw ten skilled racers compete across four exhilarating rounds in a thrilling showcase of motorsports excellence in Qatar.

Following the resounding success of the tournament, Al Abdulghani Motors looks ahead in anticipation to a more dynamic and exciting second season.

The ceremony was attended by Al Abdulghani Motors CEO Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, Chief Operating Officer Abdo Sweidan, members of Al Abdulghani family, senior management, sponsors, and representatives from the media.

Speaking on this occasion, CEO Al Abdulghani said:“I am proud of the success of the first Toyota GR Yaris Cup here in Qatar. This championship brought together racers from different age groups and backgrounds, and the energy, enthusiasm, and positive feedback we received were truly inspiring. It's a clear sign that we can establish a strong and safe presence in professional motorsports. This is only the beginning, and we look forward to developing this championship further in the years to come. Thank you to all our sponsors, partners, and everyone who contributed to making this event a success.”

Between January and April 2025, 10 racers – sponsored by Qatar National Bank (QNB), Ooredoo, Al Araby 2/Winwin, Chedid Insurance Brokers, I Love Qatar (ILQ), Qatar Living, IPrint, ENEOS/QALCO, Moteri Autocare Center, and Al Abdulghani Motors – battled for victory over the course of four intense rounds. Competing in high-performance GR Yaris vehicles, the racers delivered an excellent display of power, endurance, and strength.

In a landmark celebration of regional collaboration, Al Abdulghani Motors joined forces with Mohamed Naser Al Sayer & Sons Est. Co., Toyota's official distributor in Kuwait, for the inaugural Toyota GR Yaris Regional Cup. Held at Kuwait Motor Town, the championship brought together racers from both the Qatar and Kuwait teams in a dynamic showcase of the power, excellence, and endurance of the GR Yaris. The Regional Cup represented a major milestone for Toyota Motorsports in the region, underscoring Al Abdulghani Motors' commitment to cultivating a vibrant motorsports culture across Qatar and in the region. Adding to the momentum, the third round of the Toyota GR Yaris Cup Qatar was held concurrently in Kuwait, further strengthening the partnership and regional unity.

The Toyota GR Yaris Cup Qatar concluded with a spectacular finale on April 25 at the Lusail International Circuit. Building on the previous three rounds, the dramatic final round featured an adrenaline-fuelled showdown with the ten racers competing for the coveted title. Team QNB – represented by Faisal Al Yafei and Khaled Al Maraghi – won first place. Team ENEOS/QALCO, led by Saadon Al Kuwari, secured second place, followed by Team Qatar Living in third place, represented by Izz Bustami.

Beyond the racetrack, all four rounds of the event featured an array of family-friendly activities designed to create an immersive motorsports experience for attendees of all ages. Fans enjoyed interactive zones, racing simulators, and hot laps, reaffirming Al Abdulghani Motors' dedication to making motorsports accessible to all.

Following the success of the first season of the Toyota GR Yaris Cup Qatar, Al Abdulghani Motors will return with the second season in 2026.