Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran proposes ‘joint nuclear venture’ collaboration with US

Iran proposes ‘joint nuclear venture’ collaboration with US


2025-05-15 02:08:36
(MENAFN) Iran has reportedly proposed a joint nuclear enrichment project with Arab nations and U.S. investments as an alternative to U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand for the complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program, according to The New York Times. The idea was presented by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a meeting with American envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman on Sunday, with four Iranian officials familiar with the matter confirming the discussions.

However, a spokesperson for Witkoff, Eddie Vasquez, denied the claim, stating that the concept of a joint venture was never brought up or discussed. The U.S. and Iran have not had formal diplomatic relations since 1980.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated this week that demands for Iran to shut down its nuclear program are “unacceptable,” and Araghchi emphasized that uranium enrichment is non-negotiable, stating that it “absolutely must continue.”

Trump had previously pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 UN-backed nuclear deal, accusing Iran of covert violations, a claim Tehran denies. In response, Iran has rolled back its own commitments and expanded its enriched uranium stockpile.

Although both sides have described the recent Oman-mediated talks as constructive, tensions persist, especially over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on international shipping and Israel. During his Middle East tour, Trump labeled Iran as the “most destructive force” in the region, reiterating that it must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

MENAFN15052025000045015687ID1109551760

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search