Punyam Academy Introduces New E-Learning Course: API Spec. Q1 (10Th Edition) QMS Internal Auditor Training
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam Academy has launched its latest e-learning course- API Spec. API Spec. Q1 (10th edition) Quality Management System Internal Auditor Training specially designed for professionals and individuals aspiring to become certified internal auditors in the petroleum and natural gas sector. This comprehensive online training program enables participants to gain in-depth knowledge of the API Spec. Q1 (10th edition) Quality Management System (QMS) standard and qualify as internal auditors from the comfort of their home or office.
The API Spec. Q1 (10th edition) Internal Auditor Training course provides structured learning through seven sessions that cover everything from an overview of the specification to detailed clause-wise requirements, risk management, documentation, and the internal audit process. Each session includes audio-visual presentations, detailed handouts, and interactive session exams. Upon completion of all modules and the final exam, learners are awarded a verifiable training certificate that carries the Exemplar Global (formerly RABQSA) logo, demonstrating their competency and readiness to perform internal audits based on API Spec. Q1 (10th edition).
This training is designed for professionals working in or with organizations that manufacture or supply products to the petroleum and natural gas industry, including those involved in welding, heat treating, coating, machining, inspection, servicing, logistics, and software development. Through this API Spec. Q1 (10th edition) Internal Auditor Training, users will not only grasp the structure and requirements of the standard but will also be equipped with tools such as a comprehensive audit checklist of more than 350 questions to facilitate effective internal audits.
The API Spec. Q1 Internal Auditor Training course is suitable for business owners, employees involved in QMS audits, and students looking to develop a career in quality auditing within the energy sector. One of the key highlights of this online program is its flexibility-it allows learners to access downloadable PDF handouts (over 125 pages), complete self-paced assessments, and retain all resources for future reference.
Priced affordable and accessible globally via punyamacademy, this online API Spec. Q1 (10th edition) Internal Auditor Training ensures participants understand essential auditing concepts such as audit planning, nonconformity reporting, and risk-based thinking as per API requirements. No prior qualification is needed except a basic understanding of English, although a preliminary reading of the standard is recommended.
With its rich content, expert-curated materials, and globally recognized certification, API Spec. Q1 (10th edition) Internal Auditor Training from Punyam Academy is a valuable professional development tool for those seeking to enhance their auditing skills and contribute to quality assurance in the gas industry. Other than this E-learning course, Punyam Academy also offers ready-to-use API Spec. Q1 (10th edition) Documentation Kit, which covers manual, procedures, SOPs, forms for record keeping as well as audit checklist and more.
For further details or to enrol in the API Spec. Q1 (10th edition) Internal Auditor Training, visit: .
About Punyam Academy
Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd. is a globally recognized training provider, offering E-learning courses, documentation, presentations, e-books, and KPO services for ISO and management system audits. We specialize in awareness, implementer, auditor, and lead auditor training for various standards like ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 27001, ISO/IEC 17025, and more. Our courses are available online with anytime, anywhere access and are certified by Exemplar Global (USA) and CPD (UK), ensuring global recognition. Punyam Academy holds prestigious certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 29993, and ISO 22301, demonstrating our commitment to quality, information security, effective learning services, and business continuity. With over 100 countries served, affordable pricing, and expert-designed content, Punyam Academy supports businesses and individuals in enhancing skills, ensuring compliance, and boosting careers. please visit:
