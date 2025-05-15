403
Macron declares country unable to provide Ukraine with any additional weapons
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that France can no longer provide additional military aid to Ukraine, as the country has exhausted its available resources. In an interview broadcast on TF1, Macron defended France’s support for Ukraine, asserting that his administration had done all it could, considering France was not prepared for a drawn-out, high-intensity land war.
“We gave everything we had,” Macron said, emphasizing that France cannot compromise its own national defense. He added that France’s strategy, aligned with other Western nations, aims to avoid direct confrontation with a nuclear power like Russia.
Since the conflict escalated in February 2022, France has contributed over €3.7 billion ($4.1 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine, according to the Kiel Institute. Macron also noted efforts to boost France’s defense production capabilities to maintain arms supplies.
His remarks come amid mounting domestic economic challenges. France’s budget deficit reached 5.8% last year, far above the EU's recommended 3% ceiling. Public debt has surpassed 110% of GDP, and economic growth is projected to stay below 1% in 2025. Macron also faces growing difficulties in passing legislation, as political opposition intensifies.
The TF1 interview began with public criticism of Macron’s leadership, including claims of economic mismanagement and a perceived disconnect from ordinary citizens. Some accused him of prioritizing foreign affairs and even risking military conflict. One viewer described him as “a president who practically wants to send us to war.”
Macron has previously suggested deploying French troops to Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached between Kyiv and Moscow, arguing that it could serve as a deterrent to Russia. However, Moscow has consistently rejected any NATO military presence in Ukraine, viewing the conflict as a proxy war driven by the United States.
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, suspended since 2022, are expected to resume this week in Türkiye. Kyiv insists that Russian President Vladimir Putin attend personally and has urged Western nations to impose new sanctions if he declines. Moscow has not yet confirmed its participation.
