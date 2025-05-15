2025 Brand Global Communication Conference Held In Shanghai

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 12, the 2025 Brand Global Communication Conference was held in Shanghai, highlighting the theme of "Brands bring better future for the world." More than 100 representatives from well-known domestic enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions gathered to discuss and analyze the going-global of Chinese brands, aiming to enhance the global influence of domestic brands entering overseas markets.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

A report on global brand communication capability of Chinese brands was released at the conference. The report provides reference pathways for promoting high-quality brand going-global and effectively presenting the story of Chinese brands.

Since 2024, urban culture, finance, and the gaming and toy sectors have shown significant progress in brand development, industry innovation, and international communication. The report has focused on these three key areas, introducing a global communication capability ranking of Chinese brands in the specific realms.

Notably, the report marks the first in-depth regional analysis by unveiling the 2025 Shanghai cultural brand global communication capability ranking. The top ten brands encompass key sectors, including cultural tourism, design, film and television, technology, and urban intellectual property. Shortlisted brands such as the Shanghai International Film Festival, World Artificial Intelligence Conference, Shanghai International Design Week, and World Cities Day prominently illustrate the outstanding performance of Shanghai's cultural brands in the global public discourse, social media landscape, and industrial ecosystem.

This is the third consecutive year that the conference unveiled an edition of the research report on the global communication capacity of brands. The report focuses on the overall ranking and changing characteristics of Chinese brands' global communication capability over the past three years, compiling data from the 2023 and 2024 rankings while highlighting the ascendancy and contribution of Chinese brands in global communication during this period. The data indicates strong performances in the automotive, artificial intelligence, and consumer electronics sectors.

The conference is launched by the office of Xinhua Brand Reimagine, the Shanghai Branch of Xinhua News Agency, and the News & Information Center of Xinhua News Agency, with the News & Information Center's Shanghai branch and China News Development Co., Ltd. Shanghai Branch serving as organizers.

