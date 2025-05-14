Makmoora: Taste Of Irbid Loved Across The Region

MENAFN - Jordan Times) IRBID - Once a humble village speciality known mainly in Jordan's north, makmoora has emerged as one of the most iconic dishes in Jordanian cuisine, beloved by locals and visitors alike.

Rooted deeply in Irbid's culinary tradition, makmoora is a layered, oven-baked dish made with dough mixed with sesame and black seeds, generously soaked in olive oil, and filled with seasoned onions and chicken between each layer. The result: a crispy golden crust encasing a warm, soft interior, usually served in triangular slices.

“Makmoora is one of the proud traditions here in Irbid and the northern region of Jordan,” said Suheir Hasan, a grandmother from Irbid.“It gives you energy and keeps you warm in winter - I especially prepare it during the olive harvest, when the oil is fresh and full of flavour.”

Often seen as a symbol of home, heritage and family, makmoora has maintained its status in both domestic kitchens and professional restaurants.

Mansoor Faisal, a traditional food restaurant owner in Irbid, told The Jordan Times:“We try to pass our culture and traditions through food to the new generations - and it's working. They love it.”

Faisal noted that makmoora is especially popular during Ramadan and large family gatherings.“It's not a dish made for one or two people - it's hearty, meant to be shared. That's part of its charm,” he added.

The dish's versatility also plays a role in its appeal. While the basic ingredients include flour, olive oil, chicken, onions, sesame and black seeds, many families add their own touches, adapting the recipe while preserving its soul.

For Ahmad Sharif, a loyal customer, makmoora is a point of pride.“I prefer traditional food over fast food any day. I'm happy that makmoora is no longer just a local dish - it's known across Jordan and even outside the country.”

Though modern tastes are evolving, the growing popularity of traditional dishes like makmoora proves that there is still a strong appetite for heritage, one bite at a time.