Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH - His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed desire to enhance GCC states' investments with the United States.
KUWAIT - Representative of the UN Secretary General and UN Resident Coordinator in Kuwait Ghada Al-Taher affirmed the ties between Kuwait and the UN was a leading model of multilateral cooperation rooted in shared values, sustainable development, and humanitarian action.
KUWAIT - Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, John Lee Ka-chiu affirmed that his visit to Kuwait was "successful."
KUWAIT - Zain Vice Chairman and Group CEO Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi affirmed his company's commitment to put in place His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's directives to turn Kuwait into a regional hub for digital economy.
KUWAIT - Kuwait and Pakistan Foreign Ministries held the fourth round of political consultations.
GENEVA - Kuwait's communications regulator underlined its commitment towards pushing forward a national digital drive, saying the measure was in line with a global trend.
VIENNA - The State of Kuwait affirmed its commitment to enhancing international cooperation in the scientific and technical fields, especially in the space field.
RIYADH - US President Donald Trump met with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa in Riyadh, ahead of the Gulf-US Summit.
GAZA - At least 70 Palestinians were killed and tens others were injured by the Israeli occupation army in the past 24 hours, said health authorities.
NEW YORK - The Arab group at the UN expressed strong objection to an Israeli occupation "humanitarian" plan for the Gaza Strip.
NEW YORK - The Israeli occupation is imposing inhumane conditions on the Palestinian people, setting the stage for the forced expulsion of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and possibly elsewhere, said a UN official. (end)
