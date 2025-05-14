Studentride To Showcase Safe, Smart School Transport Solutions At ASBA 2025 In Darwin

StudentRide Logo

- Mark BondGARRAMILLA/DARWIN, LARRAKIA COUNTRY, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- StudentRide , Australia's leading provider of safe, smart, and sustainable school transport solutions , is thrilled to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the ASBA 2025 National Conference, held at the Darwin Convention Centre from 20-23 May 2025. Visit StudentRide at booth #16 to explore how our innovative technology and services can transform home-to-school and excursion travel for independent schools.Under the conference theme“Resilience at the Top End,” StudentRide will demonstrate how its solutions empower schools to build resilient transport systems. With real-time GPS tracking, AI-optimised routes, and user-friendly staff dashboards, StudentRide ensures student safety, streamlines operations, and reduces costs while prioritising sustainability. Our parent apps deliver live notifications, fostering trust and transparency for families.“ASBA 2025 is the perfect platform to connect with school business leaders and showcase how StudentRide addresses their transport challenges,” said Mark Bond, CEO of StudentRide.“From mitigating driver risks to cutting emissions, our solutions help schools focus on education, not logistics. We're excited to bring our technology and school transport solutions to Darwin and engage with the ASBA community.”What to Expect at Booth #16:--- Live Demos: Experience our real-time tracking, parent apps, and staff dashboards in action.--- Outsourcing Insights: Learn how outsourcing with StudentRide reduces risks, costs, and administrative burdens for schools managing their own buses.--- Sustainability Focus: Discover how our route optimisation and fleet management lower environmental impact.--- One-on-One Consultations: Discuss tailored solutions for your school's home-to-school and excursion needs.StudentRide's presence at ASBA 2025 underscores its commitment to supporting independent schools across Australia. Whether schools operate their own fleets or seek fully managed school transport , StudentRide offers flexible solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and parent satisfaction.Join us in Garramilla/Darwin to see how StudentRide is redefining school transport. Can't make it? Contact us at ... or visit to schedule a consultation.About StudentRideStudentRide (formerly StudentSafe AU) is Australia's trusted provider of school transport solutions, delivering safe, smart, and sustainable services for home-to-school and excursion travel. With cutting-edge technology, rigorous safety protocols, and dedicated support, StudentRide helps schools save time, reduce costs, and build parent trust while minimising environmental impact.

StudentRide Company Overview Video: Safe, Smart School Transport Solutions

