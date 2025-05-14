403
US Arrests Nat'l Guard Member For Planning Mass-Shooting On Behalf Of ISIS
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 14 (KUNA) - The US Department of Justice unveiled Wednesday that a former member of the Michigan Army National Guard was arrested today after he attempted to carry out a mass-shooting at a US military base in Warren, Michigan, on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).
In a press statement, the Department of Justice said that the suspect Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, 19, is charged in a criminal complaint with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and distributing information related to a destructive device.
"This defendant is charged with planning a deadly attack on a US military base here at home for ISIS," said Sue J. Bai, head of the Justice Department's National Security Division.
"Thanks to the tireless efforts of law enforcement, we foiled the attack before lives were lost. We will not hesitate to bring the full force of the Department to find and prosecute those who seek to harm our men and women in the military and to protect all Americans."
On May 13 - the scheduled day of the attack - Said was arrested after he traveled to an area near TACOM and launched his drone in support of the attack plan.
He will make his initial court appearance today in the Eastern District of Michigan. The US Attorney's Office will be asking the court to hold Said in pretrial detention because of his danger to the community and the risk that he will flee.
Based on the charges in the complaint, Said faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count if convicted. (end)
asj
