CPSC Warns Consumers To Stop Using Certain Chinese-Made Faucets Sold On Amazon Infants, Young Children, And Pregnant Women At Risk Of Dangerous Lead Exposure

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to stop using certain bathroom and kitchen faucets sold on Amazon that can leach lead into drinking water. Lead ingestion can cause harmful neurological effects on infants, young children, and pregnant women, including attention-related behavioral problems, decreased cognitive performance and lower IQ. CPSC advises to stop using and dispose of these faucets immediately.

These warnings follow a CPSC enforcement sweep targeting dangerous faucets manufactured in China. None of the Chinese firms has agreed to conduct an acceptable recall. Earlier this week, CPSC issued a public health and safety finding to expedite public warnings about these faucets because individuals may be in danger from these product hazards.

Consumers should immediately stop using the following faucets, which were tested and found to contain lead that can leach into water at levels that can be particularly harmful to infants, young children and pregnant women:



VESLA HOME Kitchen Faucet sold by VESLA HOME and manufactured in China

KZH Bathroom Faucet sold by Yajie Sanitaryware and manufactured in China

CEINOL Bathroom Faucet sold by CEINOL-USA and manufactured in China Rainsworth Bathroom Faucet sold by Le Chang SANITARY and manufactured in China

CPSC will be announcing enforcement actions against additional companies in the coming days.

"CPSC is taking extraordinary steps to protect Americans from toxic faucets that threaten our children," said CPSC Acting Chairman Peter Feldman. "This Commission will not hesitate to warn Americans when necessary. CPSC remains focused on the biggest threat to American consumers: hazardous goods from China."

The faucets were sold online at Amazon for between $30 and $70. Many of these faucets lack branding or other source-identifying labels, lack safety certifications. Check your Amazon online orders to see if you purchased these faucets.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately stop using and dispose of these faucets. If consumers need to use these faucets until they can be replaced, make sure to run the water 15 seconds before consuming.

In addition, consumers can do the following:



Look for faucets that comply with NSF/ANSI Standard 61 , which sets the criteria for product safety, including maximum allowable levels of lead and other contaminants.

As a routine practice, flush faucets for 15 seconds first thing in the morning, again at the end of the day, or anytime the water hasn't run for six hours or more. Running the water gives it less time to come into contact with any lead that may be in the plumbing system.

Use only cold water for drinking, cooking and preparing baby formula. Boiling water does not remove lead from water.

Regularly clean or replace your faucet's screen (also known as an aerator) to remove sediment and particles, particularly when using the water for drinking or cooking. Call your local health department or water company to inquire about testing your water, or visit epa/safewater for information on lead in drinking water.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at .

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X , BlueSky , Threads , LinkedIn and Truth Social .

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on .

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist .

Release Number: 25-269

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED