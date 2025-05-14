C3 Bullion Receives SEC Notice Of Qualification For Regulation A Tier 2 Offering

Investors Can Now Subscribe to Purchase Common Equity in C3 Bullion at $5.00/Share

CHICAGO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Bullion, Inc., a U.S.-based operating company specializing in management consulting for mid-tier gold producers, confirms that its Regulation A Tier 2 offering has received Notice of Qualification by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

C3 Bullion is raising up to $40 million, with potential net proceeds of up to $36.8 million, based on the maximum offering amount, through the public sale of common stock at $5.00 per share.

The Regulation A offering is open to broad participation by both accredited and non-accredited investors, subject to applicable Regulation A investment limits. The company's common shares are being offered through tZERO Securities, LLC, a SEC-registered broker-dealer and the designated placement agent for the transaction.

Subscription access is available via , where the Offering Circular and investment terms are publicly accessible.

C3 Bullion does not offer commodity exposure, pooled capital, or fund-based yield - It is a U.S. operating entity that offers consulting and other services to the gold mining sector for designs, builds, and system architecture for capital enforcement in gold production - without owning mines, or assuming speculative exposure.

The company's revenues originate from fee-for-service contracts with third-party capital vehicles, equipment deployment arrangements, and enforcement-linked royalty participation.

"Our role isn't to promise returns - it's to monitor all aspects of our clients' mining operations to ensure delivery of gold," said Chris Werner, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of C3 Bullion. "When our clients reach their delivery goals, C3 earns revenue. We help our clients in reaching, maintaining, and hopefully exceeding gold-producing capabilities. Investors are acquiring equity in a company that supports gold production - not trading gold itself."

C3 Bullion limits its engagements to when gold is imminently extractable and service fees and repayment capital can be made in gold when physical delivery is made by its clients.

Its operational model includes:



Project intake and readiness screening



Lien-secured equipment and milestone-based tranches



Audit-based reconciliation at the vault level

Service-layer control over physical delivery, not ownership or custody

All services are governed by contract - with fees generated from consulting and capital vehicles that rely on C3 Bullion to operationalize lending into mid-tier production zones traditionally underserved by banks, royalty firms, or public equity markets.

Important Disclaimers and Forward-Looking Information

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of C3 Bullion in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale is not permitted. The securities being offered are speculative and involve significant risks.

The Offering Circular, available at , provides full details on the offering, company operations, and risk disclosures as required under Regulation A.

This release may contain forward-looking statements, including expectations about operational scalability, system adoption, and capital usage. Actual outcomes may differ due to regulatory conditions, macroeconomic factors, or execution risk. C3 Bullion undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About C3 Bullion

C3 Bullion is a U.S.-based company that builds and operates systems to help enforce repayment in gold production-without owning mines or selling gold. Instead of offering speculative returns, C3 earns revenue by providing contract-based services to third-party capital providers in gold projects. The company focuses on making gold delivery more reliable, especially in regions underserved by banks and traditional finance.

About tZERO Securities

tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Luciano Duque

[email protected]

+1 (816) 288-8286

Public Relations

Sam Amsterdam

[email protected] / [email protected]

+1 (202) 910-8349

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit .

SOURCE C3 Bullion

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED