Teams From Tennessee And Ontario Take Gold In Valvoline Inc.'S 31St Annual Oilympics

U.S. and Canada winning teams perform the quickest perfect service experience

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV ), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, today announced the winners of its 31st annual Oilympics competition held in Cincinnati.

First place gold medal winners are:



U.S. team – Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM in Nashville, Tennessee, representing the company's Real South market:



Bradley Tullar, Service Center Manager



Goddess Lawson



Salem Baata



Laith Hejazi, Area Manager

Matthew Popielarz, Market Manager



Canada team – Great Canadian Oil Change in Chatham, Ontario representing the company's Great Frozen North market:



Nathan Marchand, Service Center Manager



Joshua Wright



Cody Baillargeon



Shiraaz Shah, Area Manager Rafal Kistelski, Market Manager

In addition to taking home the gold medal title, teams won a trophy and company award. Honors were also given to silver and bronze medalists, most valuable player and best overall service experience.

Valvoline Inc.'s Oilympics is a nod to the world Olympic games and included 40 regional Valvoline Inc. service center teams from across the U.S. and Canada that competed to perform a perfect service experience in the quickest time. Teams competed regionally to secure a spot at the international Oilympics competition, representing the top 1% of all Valvoline service center technicians. This year, gold, silver and bronze teams had equal quality of service scores so the tie breaker was speed with only seconds separating teams.

The tradition began in 1994 and has grown into an international competition to include Valvoline Inc.'s more than 2,000 company-owned and franchised service centers in North America under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change retail brands.

About Valvoline Inc.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV ) delivers quick, easy, trusted service at more than 2,000 franchised and company-operated service centers across the United States and Canada. The company completes more than 28 million services annually system-wide, from 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes to a variety of manufacturer-recommended maintenance services such as wiper replacements and tire rotations. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including the 11,000 team members who are working to grow the core business, expand the company's retail network, and plan for the vehicles of the future. For more information, visit vioc.

* Based on a survey of more than 1M Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM customers annually

TM Trademark, Valvoline Inc., or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

SM Service mark, Valvoline Inc., or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

For Further Information

Investor Inquiries

Elizabeth B. Clevinger

+1 (859) 357-3155

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

Angela Davied

+1 (913) 302-0032

[email protected]

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED